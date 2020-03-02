tech2 News Staff

On 5 March 2020 at 5.43 pm IST, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is going to launch its first satellite of the year and we are very excited for it. This will also be the first Geo imaging satellite (GISAT-1) that is set to launch aboard the GSLV-F10. The entire launch sequence is supposed to take around 18 minutes 39 seconds to complete.

However, the launch will take place only if the weather permits it. ISRO has had several instances where they had to cancel or postpone the launch because of unsavoury weather conditions.

The GISAT-1

GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite that weight 2,268 kgs. It will be used in the real-time observation of the country. The GSLV-F10 will be used to place the satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) at around 36,000 km altitude. The GISAT-1 will reach its final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

“Gisat-1 will do a full rotation of the Earth and come to the same point after every two hours. It is really good for fast imaging of the earth and can perform constant and rapid surveillance. It needed, the satellite can observe a point for a longer duration,” an ISRO source told the Times of India.

The GISAT-1 will also be sued to monitor natural disasters, short term events and episodic events. It can also be used to monitor spectral signatures of agriculture, forestry and mineralogy as well as clouds, snow, glaciers, and the oceans.

The imaging sensors are the payloads of the satellite. They are as follows:

Multi-spectral, visible and near-infrared - 42 m

Hyper-spectral, visible and near-infrared - 318 m

Hyper-spectral, short-wave infrared - 191 m

The GSLV-F10

This launch will be the 14th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

The GSLV – F10 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle and is made up of three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage of the vehicle is equipped with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

This time around, the Indian space agency has changed a few things with the payload fairing. For the first time ever, ISRO will be using a four-meter diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing.

The payload fairing is a heat shield on the uppermost part of the rocket that protects the satellite from the extreme heat it will be facing while accelerating through the earth’s atmosphere. The fairing consists of two halves that are connected together, with the satellite nestled inside.

According to a paper published in IOSR journal, ISRO talks about the Ogive payload fairing in detail. The agency believes that using this particular type of fairing will help in reducing drag and increasing vehicle performance.

Register to watch it live

If you are somewhat of a science enthusiast or just down to watching some spectacular displays, you can register yourself to watch the launch in person. Online registration has begun on 28 February to watch the GSLV-F10 launch the GISAT-1 from the Second Launch Pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at SHAR, Sriharikota. This will be the 76th launch from SDSC SHAR.

If you, for some reason, cannot make it to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, do not fret. You can watch the active live, on your screens from the comfort of your home. ISRO will stream the launch live on its YouTube channel as well as on its website.

