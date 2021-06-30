Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Giant comet hailing from distant Oort Cloud spotted in our outer solar system

The giant comet is known as Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein and is estimated to be about 1,000 times bigger than a typical comet.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2021 17:33:19 IST

Space experts have discovered a giant comet in six years of the Dark Energy Survey (DES) data following a comprehensive search. The comet has never been exposed to our solar system and is estimated to be about 1,000 times bigger than a typical comet. It has been classified as a small planet because of its size.

Representational image

Representational image

Two astronomers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein from the University of Pennsylvania, came across this giant comet known as Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein with the designation C/2014 UN271. This is a big find and has become the largest comet ever spotted in current times. A week after the astronomers noticed a new object in the sky, they began their research on the elongated orbit that was seen journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud.

This huge comet first appeared in 2014 on the Dark Energy Camera, following which experts Bernardinelli and Bernstein realized that the object was something big and moving with time. They both traced it again in the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

As per the findings, this comet has become the most distant one to be discovered by giving various years to researchers to watch it evolve as it approaches the Sun. It is 20 times the distance from our planet to the sun and is 62 miles (100 km) wide.

This comet will reach its closest point to the sun in its orbit on 23 January 2031, when it will be just beyond Saturn’s orbit which is about 10.95 times the distance between Earth and the sun.

The comet was found hidden among data collected by the 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera (DECam). The camera is placed on the Víctor M Blanco four-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) situated in Chile.

The data study is backed by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Department of Energy (DOE). While the Community Science and Data Center (CSDC) at NSF’s NOIRLab (National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory) from the DES has curated the DECam science archive.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

newstracker

Astronomers discover the oldest supernova which took place 10.5 billion years ago

Feb 20, 2018
Astronomers discover the oldest supernova which took place 10.5 billion years ago
Language used in Facebook posts can predict diagnosis of depression: Research

Facebook posts

Language used in Facebook posts can predict diagnosis of depression: Research

Oct 17, 2018
Twitter profile picture can disclose your personality: study

Twitter profile picture can disclose your personality: study

May 29, 2016
This gene can make you addicted to sleep when illness strikes: Study finds

Gene Study

This gene can make you addicted to sleep when illness strikes: Study finds

Feb 06, 2019
How Modi has the professors of UPenn divided

GoodReads

How Modi has the professors of UPenn divided

Mar 13, 2013
Was UPenn President behind the Wharton decision to drop Modi?

NewsTracker

Was UPenn President behind the Wharton decision to drop Modi?

Mar 06, 2013

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021