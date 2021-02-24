Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

'Ghost particle' spotted in 2019 traced to shredded star by neutrino observatory in Antarctica

The high-energy neutrino was shot out across the cosmos, travelling over 700 million light-years to an observatory below the South Pole.


FP TrendingFeb 24, 2021 11:54:10 IST

Scientists traced a ghost particle to a shredded star when it ventured too close to a black hole. The torn star emitted a high-energy neutrino that was flung out into space during the violent event. In October 2019, Earth was in the path of these cosmic bullets, which move at almost the speed of light. Remarkably, a single neutrino hit the ice right next to an extremely sensitive neutrino detector underneath the South Pole. Researchers at the observatory, called the IceCube neutrino observatory, spotted the high-energy neutrino that was shot out across the cosmos, traveling over 700 million light-years.

In a new study published this week in Nature Astronomy, scientists said they traced the origins of the subatomic bullet back to the destruction of a star as it was shredded by a black hole, some 700 million years ago. The black hole is as large as 30 million suns, and has a gravity so powerful that it could tear stars into pieces.

Ghost particle spotted in 2019 traced to shredded star by neutrino observatory in Antarctica

Black hole shredding a sta. Image: NASA

Robert Stein, a scientist at the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron particle accelerator and research centre, said that when the black hole's gravitational force gets extremely close to an object, the black hole pulls the star’s near side more firmly than the star’s far side, which is also called the tidal force. As the star gets close, the stretching becomes more intense, eventually ripping the star into pieces. This is called the tidal disruption event. This phenomenon is the same that leads to ocean tides on Earth. Fortunately, the moon doesn't pull hard enough to shred the Earth into pieces.

Followed with the collision, half of the debris was sent flying into space, while the other half stayed on a disc around the black hole that circled like water around the drain, which starts to get hot and glow.

The Zwicky Transient Facility in California had spotted the glow from Earth in April 2019 and in October the IceCube neutrino detector at the South Pole identified an extreme energetic neutrino that smashed into the Antarctic ice with 10 times the energy of any particle accelerator on Earth that had come from the same tidal disruption event.

Scientists captured the event using a variety of different telescopes, looking at the ultraviolet, optical, and radio evidence of the shredding to gather more detail about it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s
Swarm of smaller black holes found in NGC 6397 where lone, massive one was thought to exist

Black Hole Merger

Swarm of smaller black holes found in NGC 6397 where lone, massive one was thought to exist

Feb 23, 2021
First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
Resurgence in China's box office collections offer a promising sign for the global film industry

Buzz Patrol

Resurgence in China's box office collections offer a promising sign for the global film industry

Feb 17, 2021
New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Square Kilometer Array Observatory launched in South Africa will take a decade to complete

space telescope

Square Kilometer Array Observatory launched in South Africa will take a decade to complete

Feb 10, 2021

science

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021
Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021