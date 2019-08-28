Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Geoengineering is the fail-safe 'Plan B' that might help tackle climate change

UN's top climate science body said slashing carbon pollution won't stop Earth from overheating.


Agence France-PresseAug 28, 2019 10:08:19 IST

Dismissed a decade ago as far-fetched and dangerous, schemes to tame global warming by engineering the climate have migrated from the margins of policy debates towards centre stage.

"Plan A" remains to tackle the problem at its source. But the UN's top climate science body has made it clear that slashing carbon pollution won't be enough to keep Earth from overheating.

That has opened the door to a host of geoengineering schemes, and an under-the-radar set of global industry guidelines, currently in review, which could help mainstream them.

Here is a menu of "Plan B" geoengineering solutions, and their potential drawbacks:

Direct CO2 capture

Experiments have shown it is possible to suck planet-warming carbon dioxide directly from the air, converting it into fuel pellets or storing it underground.

A Canadian company backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates launched a pilot facility in Canada in 2015, and another company unveiled one in Iceland last year.

DRAWBACK: The technology is currently prohibitively expensive and may take decades to operate at scale.

Geoengineering is the fail-safe Plan B that might help tackle climate change

New Delhi: Activists from various environmental organisations display placards and hold a tree during a protest against the cutting of trees in Nauroji Nagar area, in New Delhi on Sunday evening, June 24, 2018. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Afforestation

Extensive planting of trees could significantly slow the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, which currently stands at more than 410 parts per million, 40 percent more than 150 years ago.

DRAWBACK: Even if deforestation could be reversed — more than 100,000 square kilometres of tropical forests have disappeared each year since 2013 — the number of trees needed to put a dent in CO2 emissions would clash with food and biofuel crops.

BECCS

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) marries a natural process with a high-tech one.

The first step is to plant rapeseed, sugarcane, corn or "2nd-generation" biofuel crops such as switchgrass, which pull CO2 from the air while growing. The second step is while burning the harvested plants for energy to sequester the CO2 produced.

In theory, the result is less CO2 in the atmosphere than when the process started. Virtually all climate change models projecting a future consistent with the Paris Agreement's temperature targets assume a key role for BECCS.

DRAWBACK: Studies calculate that up to twice the area of India would need to be given over to biofuels, putting BECCS in conflict with food crops.

Pulled back wave in the ocean_Pinterest RICHINPIT

The ocean can absorb carbon dioxide too and should not be neglected in the efforts to deal with CO2.

Ocean fertilisation

Microscopic ocean plants called phytoplankton gobble up CO2 and drag it to the bottom of the ocean when they die. Their colony size is limited by a lack of natural iron, but experiments have shown that sowing the ocean with iron sulphate powder creates large blooms.

DRAWBACKS: Scientists worry about unintended impacts. Die-offs of plankton, for example, use up oxygen, which could create massive "dead zones" in the oceans, something already on the rise.

Enhanced weathering

Natural weathering of rocks removes about one billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year — about two percent of total man-made C02 emissions.

Spreading a powdered form of a greenish iron silicate called olivine across certain landscapes can mimic that process, experiments have shown.

DRAWBACKS: It would be expensive to mine and mill enough olivine to make a difference.

Biochar.

Biochar.

Biochar

Biochar is charcoal made by heating plant waste — rice straw, peanut shells, wood scraps — over long periods in low-oxygen conditions. It can store CO2 for long periods, and also enriches the soil.

DRAWBACK: The scientific jury is still out on how quickly this method could be scaled up, and on the stability of biochar used as a fertiliser.

Solar radiation management

Unlike other strategies, solar radiation management does not target CO2. The goal is simple: prevent some of the sun's rays from hitting the planet's surface, forcing them back up into space.

One idea is to inject or spray tiny reflective particles into the stratosphere — possibly with balloons, aircraft or through giant tubes.

Nature sometimes does the same: Debris from the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines lowered the planet's average surface temperature for a year or two afterwards.

Scientists have also calculated ways to alter clouds that could help beat the heat.

DRAWBACKS: Even if it works as intended, solar radiation management would do nothing to reduce atmospheric CO2, which is making oceans too acidic. There is also the danger of knock-on consequences, including changes in rainfall patterns, and what scientists call "termination shock" — a sudden warming if the system were to fail.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

tree planting

Mumbai family plants more than 6000 trees in green lung of the city — Aarey Milk Colony

Aug 16, 2019
Mumbai family plants more than 6000 trees in green lung of the city — Aarey Milk Colony
India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts

NewsTracker

India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts

Aug 26, 2019
How Greta Thunberg mobilised millions to act on climate emergency in just a year

Greta Thunberg

How Greta Thunberg mobilised millions to act on climate emergency in just a year

Aug 22, 2019
Amid concerns on Amazon forest fires, NASA spots blazes in central Africa; incident linked to traditional farming, say experts

NewsTracker

Amid concerns on Amazon forest fires, NASA spots blazes in central Africa; incident linked to traditional farming, say experts

Aug 27, 2019
Lufthansa airways allows flyers to buy climate-friendly fuel for the plane

climate friendly fuel

Lufthansa airways allows flyers to buy climate-friendly fuel for the plane

Aug 20, 2019
Iceland honours first glacier 'Okjokull' lost to climate change with funeral and plaque

NewsTracker

Iceland honours first glacier 'Okjokull' lost to climate change with funeral and plaque

Aug 18, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019