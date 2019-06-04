Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gene editing in Chinese twins for 'HIV immunity' also reduced life expectancy

He Jiankui used a gene-editing tool — CRISPR to insert a mutated gene in Chinese twins at the embryo stage.

Agence France-PresseJun 04, 2019 11:10:27 IST

The genetic mutation given to Chinese twins last year rendering them immune to the HIV virus may significantly reduce life expectancy, scientists said Monday in a fresh warning against human gene-editing.

Chinese researcher He Jiankui last year provoked widespread outrage among doctors by unveiling the results of an experiment he conducted to alter the DNA of twin girls, prompting authorities in Beijing to announce a moratorium on the practice.

He used a gene-editing tool known as CRISPR to insert a mutated variant of a CCR5 gene —  known as Delta32 — into the girls' chromosome at the embryo stage meaning they are now immune to the AIDS-causing HIV virus.

But a new wide-ranging study of genetic make-up and death registry information suggests individuals carrying the D32 mutation face a 20-percent higher risk of early death compared with the global population.

Gene editing in Chinese twins for HIV immunity also reduced life expectancy

Scientist He Jiankui attends the International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2018. Reuters

Researchers from the University of Berkeley California examined the health data of 409,000 people of British ancestry and looked at whether or not they possessed the mutation, which occurs naturally in around one percent of the population, and how and when they died.

After correcting for the ages of those involved, they found those with the mutation were 21 percent more likely to die before the age of 76 than those who did not.

They found that D32 possessors were significantly more likely to die from diseases that are far more common than HIV, notably influenza.

"The cost of resistance to HIV may be increased susceptibility to other, and perhaps more common, diseases," the study's authors wrote.

We don't know enough

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, doesn't explain why the mutation increases mortality risk, but the authors said there was a clear statistical trend that should discourage repeats of He's experiment.

"Introduction of new or derived mutations in humans using CRISPR technology... comes with considerable risk even if the mutations provide a perceived advantage," they said.

China in November it said had ordered people involved in the twin experiment to halt their activities, ruling that it "seriously violates" national law and medical ethics.

Representational image.

Representational image.

David Curtis, honorary Professor at University College London's Genetics Institute, said the new study provided a clear look at the possible unintended consequences of gene-editing in humans.

"There are many other examples in medicine where an intervention intended to treat one condition inadvertently causes major unexpected problems elsewhere," said Curtis, who was not involved in the study.

"This sends us a warning that we should be extremely cautious around the introduction of therapies involving modifying the genetic code."

Robin Lovell-Badge, group leader at The Francis Crick Institute in London, added: "All this shows once more that He Jiankui was foolish to choose CCR5 to mutate in his attempts at germline genome editing. We simply do not yet know enough about the gene."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community
World Science Festival 2019: How not to miss the action — even if you're not in New York

Science Festival

World Science Festival 2019: How not to miss the action — even if you're not in New York

May 29, 2019
Its high time females are included in science studies urges scientist Rebecca Shanksy

Gender Inclusive

Its high time females are included in science studies urges scientist Rebecca Shanksy

May 31, 2019
Facebook only shares data with researchers, does not finance or direct conclusion of research findings

Facebook

Facebook only shares data with researchers, does not finance or direct conclusion of research findings

May 21, 2019
1 billion year old, oldest fungus micro-fossil, found in Canada's Arctic region

Fungus

1 billion year old, oldest fungus micro-fossil, found in Canada's Arctic region

May 23, 2019
Scientists have found new medicinal plants used by ethnic tribes living in Manipur

Medicinal plants

Scientists have found new medicinal plants used by ethnic tribes living in Manipur

May 21, 2019

science

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019