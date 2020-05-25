Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gaganyaan's astronauts have resumed their training in Russia after COVID-19 put it on hold

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are currently undergoing training in Moscow preparing to be potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 25, 2020 14:06:15 IST

The four astronauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan, India's first manned space mission, have resumed their training in Russia after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 scare.
Russian space corporation, Roscosmos said in a statement, "Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) on 12 May resumed training of the Indian cosmonauts under the contract between Glavkosmos, JSC (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) and the Human Spaceflight Center of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)."

All four Indian astronauts are in good health. "GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves," it added.

Roscosmos also tweeted a picture of the astronauts wearing a spacesuit with the Indian flag.

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are currently under training in Moscow and are going to be the potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project.

The Rs 10,000-crore ambitious project is expected to be launched in 2022, the year of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Gaganyaans astronauts have resumed their training in Russia after COVID-19 put it on hold

The spacesuit that might be worn by the Indian astronauts when they go into space. Image credit: Twitterian

Roscosmos further said this week that the GCTC specialists are providing theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation, the basics of manned spacecraft control and the Russian language to the Indian astronauts.

The contract for the training of Indian astronauts between Glavkosmos and the Human Spaceflight Center of ISRO was signed on June 27, 2019, and their training in Russia started on February 10, 2020.

Since the end of March, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 infection, a lockdown was recommended for the Indian astronauts which they carefully observed, it said.

Earlier, officials had said that after the training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India, where they would be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

ISRO recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer written examination declared, check scores at isro.gov.in

May 12, 2020
ISRO recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer written examination declared, check scores at isro.gov.in
Issue of space debris brought back into focus after Russian rocket breaks down above Indian Ocean

space debris

Issue of space debris brought back into focus after Russian rocket breaks down above Indian Ocean

May 12, 2020
Indian Army considering 'game-changing' proposal of three-year tenure for civilians, say top military sources

NewsTracker

Indian Army considering 'game-changing' proposal of three-year tenure for civilians, say top military sources

May 14, 2020
IAF scrambles fighter jets after spotting Chinese military choppers near Ladakh LAC; incident follows clash between Indian, Chinese troops in Sikkim

NewsTracker

IAF scrambles fighter jets after spotting Chinese military choppers near Ladakh LAC; incident follows clash between Indian, Chinese troops in Sikkim

May 12, 2020
Tensions build along India-China LAC in parts of Ladakh, northern Sikkim as both countries deploy additional troops

Tensions build along India-China LAC in parts of Ladakh, northern Sikkim as both countries deploy additional troops

May 20, 2020
As Xi Jinping escalates border crisis to divert attention from China's economic woes, India should steer clear of missteps in 1962 at Galwan Post

InMyOpinion

As Xi Jinping escalates border crisis to divert attention from China's economic woes, India should steer clear of missteps in 1962 at Galwan Post

May 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020