Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gaganyaan astronauts to be trained for 11 months, will begin third week of Jan: Union Minister

While four astronauts will undergo training, only three astronauts will be sent to space during the mission.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 15:53:00 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to send humans to space, for the first time, on the Gaganyaan mission. They have joined hands with the Russian space agency to give them the necessary training to deal with the harsh environments of space.

On a previous occasion, ISRO chief K Sivan had hinted that the astronauts that will be sent to space will need to have sufficient flying experience.

At this year’s annual press conference, Sivan announced that after a series of tests conducted both in India and in Russia, four Indians from the Indian Airforce have been selected and their training will begin by the third week of January. While four astronauts will undergo training, only three astronauts will be sent to space and only one astronaut will be sent to space in the first human spaceflight.

Gaganyaan astronauts to be trained for 11 months, will begin third week of Jan: Union Minister

The Human Space Flight Centre team, ISRO chairman K Sivan and ex-Chairman K Kasturirangan stand in front of the Gaganyaan crew module replica at the inauguration. Image: ISRO

Reiterating the same timeline, Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State, said yesterday that their training will most likely begin in the third week of January and will continue to receive training for the next 11 months. He also added that their identity cannot be revealed.

"After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. In that, they will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations," the statement read.

Info graphic ISRO's Gaganyaan orbital vehicle depicting Crew and Service Module in integrated configuration displayed at 6th Bangalore Space Expo 2018, 6-8 September 2018. Image credit: Wikipedia

ISRO's Gaganyaan orbital vehicle depicting Crew and Service Module in integrated configuration displayed at 6th Bangalore Space Expo 2018, 6-8 September 2018. Image credit: Wikipedia

The Gaganyaan mission will see India sending human beings into space for a minimum of seven days in 2022. However, the test flights are likely to begin by the end of this year if everything goes smoothly. There is no official date announced by ISRO but Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day last year, stated that Gaganyaan’s launch will coincide with the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The spacecraft that will carry the astronauts will be developed by ISRO and will consist of a service module and a crew module, collectively known as the Orbital Module. India's heaviest launch vehicle the ‘Bahubali’ GSLV Mark-III will carry the astronauts to space.

The Rs 10,000-crore ambitious project is expected to be launched in 2022, the year of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Gaganyaan

ISRO to set sights on India's first orbital space station after a successful Gaganyaan mission

Jan 15, 2020
ISRO to set sights on India's first orbital space station after a successful Gaganyaan mission
Gaganyaan: ISRO to build Rs 2,700 crore astronaut training facility but it may not complete in time

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan: ISRO to build Rs 2,700 crore astronaut training facility but it may not complete in time

Jan 10, 2020
Jeff Bezos talks space, Blue Origin, and climate change at Amazon India event in New Delhi

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos talks space, Blue Origin, and climate change at Amazon India event in New Delhi

Jan 15, 2020
To Moon, Mars and beyond: First batch of NASA astronauts graduate two-year training school

NASA astronauts

To Moon, Mars and beyond: First batch of NASA astronauts graduate two-year training school

Jan 13, 2020
Astronaut with blood clot on ISS gets successfully treated by doctor on Earth

Clot in space

Astronaut with blood clot on ISS gets successfully treated by doctor on Earth

Jan 06, 2020
School kids to name NASA's Mars 2020 rover, winner will be announced in March

Mars 2020 rover

School kids to name NASA's Mars 2020 rover, winner will be announced in March

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019