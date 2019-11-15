Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Future generations will face greater health problems due to climate change: Health report

The elderly, poor and the sick hurt most during extreme heat with overheating, respiratory disease and kidney problems.


The Associated PressNov 15, 2019 11:09:04 IST

Children are growing up in a warmer world that will hit them with more and different health problems than their parents experienced, an international report by doctors said.

With increasing diarrhea diseases, more dangerous heat waves, air pollution and increases in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever and malaria, man-made global warming is already harming public health around the world, the annual climate change and health report from the medical journal The Lancet said Wednesday.

But the report and its authors said they worry that the future health of the world’s youngest people will get even grimmer if emissions of heat-trapping gases aren’t curbed.

Future generations will face greater health problems due to climate change: Health report

A young girl with malaria rests in the inpatient ward of the Malualkon Primary Health Care Center in Malualkon, in the South Sudanese state of Northern Bahr el Ghaza. Image credit: Special Report SOUTH-SUDAN/AID REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

“A child born today as they go through their lives they are going to be increasingly exposed to more and more harms that I did not experience,” said study co-author Dr Renee Salas, a Boston emergency room physician and professor at Harvard.

“I cannot think of a greater health emergency,” Salas said.

Already, the number of days when conditions are ripe for the spread of the water-borne bacteria Vibrio, a major cause of debilitating diarrhoea, have doubled since 1980 with last year ranking second-highest on record, the report said. Because of the warming climate, 29 percent more of the U.S. coastline is vulnerable to Vibrio. The report also said the cholera version of Vibrio has increased by nearly 10 percent.

Nine of the top 10 years where conditions were most ripe for dengue fever transmission have occurred since 2000, the report said.

Those diseases hit children harder, the report said. And children, the elderly, the poor and the sick are most hurt during extreme heat with dangerous overheating, respiratory disease and kidney problems.

“Children are the most vulnerable. They will bear the vast majority of the burden of climate change,’’ said Dr Nick Watts, an Australian emergency room physician and the lead author of the global report. “Their health will be hit by climate change in a profoundly different way.”

While medicine and public health have improved over the decades, allowing people to live longer, climate change “threatens to undermine all of the gains we’ve had,” Salas said.

Dr Cindy Parker, an environmental health professor at Johns Hopkins University, praised the peer-reviewed report, which she wasn’t part of, but she worried that focusing on the health effects that have already happened lessens the urgency of the future.

A relative embraces a young patient receiving treatment for dengue at the University School Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Image credit: AP

A relative embraces a young patient receiving treatment for dengue at the University School Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Image credit: AP

“Climate change is a risk amplifier,” Parker said in an email. So as bad as the health problems are, add in water and food shortages caused by climate change and there will be more social unrest and conflict around the world that will still hit the United States in indirect ways, she said.

As an emergency room doctor, Salas said diseases that spread farther because of a changing climate, such as Lyme Disease, are something she has to consider when she treats patients.

During an emergency room shift in July, Salas saw an elderly man during a heatwave with a body temperature of 106 degrees. The ambulance crew said he lived on the top floor of a public housing complex with no air conditioning and when they opened the door “there was this wave of heat that hit them.”

Salas was able to save him. But as a doctor, she struggles with cases where there is no way to treat the patient, such as with devastating bleeding inside the brain. With climate change health problems, she said, the remedy is stopping emissions of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

“We can’t ‘doctor’ our way out of this,” said Dr Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, who wasn’t part of the study but praised it. “We must address the root causes of climate change.”

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

penguins

Emperor Penguins could march to extinction if nations fail to halt climate change

Nov 12, 2019
Emperor Penguins could march to extinction if nations fail to halt climate change
Scientists in the thousands issue a dire warning to highlight 'untold suffering' from the ongoing climate crisis

Climate Crisis

Scientists in the thousands issue a dire warning to highlight 'untold suffering' from the ongoing climate crisis

Nov 06, 2019
Greta Thunberg's face is plastered on another building, this time in San Francisco

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg's face is plastered on another building, this time in San Francisco

Nov 11, 2019
Can the Paris Agreement on climate change succeed without the US? 4 questions answered

Paris agreement

Can the Paris Agreement on climate change succeed without the US? 4 questions answered

Nov 14, 2019
Researchers develop special battery to remove carbon dioxide from the air

Carbon Control

Researchers develop special battery to remove carbon dioxide from the air

Nov 05, 2019
Red deers are evolving to give birth earlier because of warming climate

deer

Red deers are evolving to give birth earlier because of warming climate

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019