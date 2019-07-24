Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fully-functional replica of NASA's Apollo lunar rover to drive at NASCAR race

This replica travels at a speed of 97 kmph, while the original vehicle could only reach a top speed of 12 km.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 10:23:56 IST

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 landing on the Moon, an American company has built a replica of the four-wheeled, battery-powered lunar roving vehicle used on the Moon in the final three missions of NASA's Apollo program (Apollo 15, 16, and 17) in 1971 and 1972. The original rover is still on the moon today.

To build the rover, the company, Polaris, teamed up with the US Space and Rocket Centre in Alabama, which reached out to them for help with the project. The Rover replica is part of NASA's 50-year-anniversary celebrations, and made its first public appearance at the USSRC Apollo Celebration Car Show on 13 July 2019.

Fully-functional replica of NASAs Apollo lunar rover to drive at NASCAR race

The replica of the Lunar roving vehicle. Image credit: Polaris

The replica is fully-functional and moves at a top speed of 97 kmph, whereas the original vehicle could only move 12 kmph at its fastest. If a human being tried to sit on the original vehicle on Earth, the lunar rover will have collapsed under the weight, according to Popular Science. While the original rover weighs only 205 kgs, its replica weighs thrice as much, at 680kgs.

The replica uses the original mode of control for the vehicle's driving systems — a joystick. The Polaris team 3-D printed the stick by using the original design. The way you drive around in it is identical in both vehicles: push the stick forward to accelerate, or sideways to turn, pull back on the stick to apply the brake, and pull back even more for the parking brake. A switch on the centre console also enables the Moon buggy to move in reverse gear. Brian Ogle, the manufacturing manager at Polaris who worked on the project, said in an interview with Popular Science, "The astronauts couldn't turn their heads in their spacesuits to see when driving in reverse. They found it easier to get out and lift up the 77-pound (35-kg) rover and point it in the other direction."

The Apollo 15 lunar rover in the Hadley Rille region of the Moon. Image Credit NASA

The Apollo 15 lunar rover in the Hadley Rille region of the Moon. Image Credit NASA

The fibreglass fenders on the replica tires, made using the original moulds, were also found in an old warehouse and used by the Polaris team. The team was made up of over 50 employees who volunteered their time to design and construct the vehicle. Polaris is now planning on taking the vehicle out for a couple of laps on the Talladega Speedway during the NASCAR race in October 2019.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

The Moon

Romancing the moon and dreaming of space on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Jul 20, 2019
Romancing the moon and dreaming of space on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11
Moon rocks from Apollo missions could help predict volcanic eruptions on Earth

Moon rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions could help predict volcanic eruptions on Earth

Jul 18, 2019
50 years on, conspiracy and doubt still follows the moon landing of the Apollo 11

moon landing

50 years on, conspiracy and doubt still follows the moon landing of the Apollo 11

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it

Moon

Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it

Jul 20, 2019
Buzz Aldrin, second man on Moon, recollects his experience at Apollo 11 anniversary

Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin, second man on Moon, recollects his experience at Apollo 11 anniversary

Jul 20, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019