The Associated Press

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, delivering the company’s 20th batch of gear and treats.

The Dragon capsule reached the orbiting lab after launching late Friday night. NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir used the station’s robot arm to capture the spacecraft.

The 1,950-kg shipment contains science experiments and equipment, as well as special goodies for the three-person crew aloft for months: grapefruit, tomatoes, Skittles, Reese’s Pieces, and Hot Tamales.

The @SpaceX #Dragon is powered up and open for business at the station as @AstroDrewMorgan and @Astro_Jessica begin unpacking and activating the new science. More pix... https://t.co/N3bP9qF37E pic.twitter.com/xOb6sEbXQq — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 9, 2020

This is the last of SpaceX’s original-style Dragons. All future ones are designed to carry either cargo or crew and will dock automatically rather than require robot-arm assistance. SpaceX has been sending up station cargo since 2012 and plans to start launching NASA astronauts this spring.

From 418 kilometers up, Meir congratulated SpaceX on its many milestones, including the fact this is the third flight for this particular Dragon. Spacecraft and rocket recycling, she noted, is “the more sustainable approach that will be paramount to the future of spaceflight.”

Today we caught a 🐉 on @Space_Station, marking the last @SpaceX cargo vehicle captured with the #Canadarm2. From now on, @SpaceX will automatically dock to station. This #Dragon capsule has been on station 2 times prior - sustainability is paramount to future space exploration. pic.twitter.com/rJ0ZYKdmhd — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 9, 2020

The Dragon will remain at the orbiting lab for a month before returning to Earth with science specimens.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.