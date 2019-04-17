Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Insect-inspired drones developed by Purdue engineers give Uri's eagle drone competition.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 13:38:49 IST

The recent Bollywood film Uri gave us a glimpse of the future of drones and aerial surveillance. With drones that look like real birds, scientists are now also developing drones that look and fly like insects.

In 2018, over $700 million was invested in the drone industry for a variety of reasons: increased demand by the military, government and even filmmaker use them for entertainment purposes. The technology needs to be smaller, faster and better quality to satisfy the needs of the times. Drones are used in all aspects of the spectrum, for disaster relief to surveillance in military to entertainment and recreations.

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are highly capable of completing tasks they are programmed to on a clear, sunny day. However, when winds hit, they become unreliable, and unable to withstand the gusty winds due to their rigid structure and fixed arms, a new study published in the ASME Journal of Dynamic Systems, Measurement and Control. This also means that their capacity to carry payloads is greatly reduced.

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

The insect-inspired drone is super cool. It could also do with a touch-up. Image credit: Purdue University

In 2017, scientists observed fruit flies with high-speed cameras to understand how they can replicate their capability to keep afloat after it loses a wing. They wanted to reproduce this in drones so that it did not crash if it lost a part. While these drones are now modeled as an insect, they have not mentioned these specifics.

Insect drone models (like the one pictured above), can handle larger payloads while also being more energy-efficient. Add to this the fact that they can fly in extreme wind conditions, they're far less challenged that UAVs and drones available today.

Fruit flies were the unlikely inspiration for Purdue University's drones

"Our drone design was inspired by the wings and flight patterns of insects," Xiumin Diao, one of the drone's lead engineers from Purdue University said in a statement. The adaptable wings can fold their arms and make in-flight adjustments, making them more stable and doing something that's not easy to otherwise do: change their center-of-gravity mid-flight. The drone can also carry a larger payload because its movable arms can liberate part of the rotor thrust so that the weight of the overall device is balanced.

These advanced drones are better-suited to help in tasks like search-and-rescue missions, flying through tight spaces and in low-vision areas.

Looks like we'll be swatting more than just fruit flies and mosquitoes in the future.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Microsoft Research

Microsoft's AI collaboration with Chinese military university raises questions

Apr 12, 2019
Microsoft's AI collaboration with Chinese military university raises questions
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019

science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019