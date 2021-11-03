Wednesday, November 03, 2021Back to
From Leonid Meteor Showers to partial lunar eclipse: Here a list of celestial events in November to look out for

On 18 November, one will have an excellent chance to spot planet Uranus, if one looks north of the nearly Full Moon.


FP TrendingNov 03, 2021 16:13:28 IST

Many celestial phenomena will take place in this month, making it a treat for stargazers. Despite the recent monsoon making it hard for astronomy enthusiasts to find a clear night sky, there will be several opportunities for watching celestial events.

From the annual Leonid Meteor Showers to the stunning Milky Way, this month will offer some of the best sky events. Below is the complete list of celestial events in November 2021:

3 November: Mercury will be very close to the moon tonight. Moreover, for some parts of Canada and the North USA, there will be an eclipse of Mercury with the moon. Watching this event will be tough, because the moon itself will be barely visible as the event is just a day before the New Moon. However, for India, the phenomenon will not be visible at all.

4 November: It will be the night of the New Moon, and the correct time of the conclusion of the New Moon is 02:45 am (5 November). On this day, planet Mars will be very close to the Moon but both will not be visible.

5 November: The planet Uranus will be in opposition on this date, meaning that the planet will rise when the Sun is about to set. It will also be the closest to Earth making it the best time to watch the planet.

6 November: On this day, the moon will attain perigee position. It will be the closest approach to Earth with 3,58,844 km away.

8 November: The planet Venus will be seen just 1 degree close to the moon. It will be the best time to watch the sky as Venus will be shining close to the beautiful crescent Moon. It will also be a great time to grab a good shot of the Milky Way.

11 November: On this day, the Moon will be seen as a half-moon as it will be in the first quarter. So, Saturn and Jupiter will be close-by to form a bright trio in the sky.

16 to 18 November: This is also one of the best times to watch the sky as there will be celestial fireworks taking place. In the dark sky, one can watch the famous Leonid Meteor Showers. This shower will peak on the night of 17 November, meaning that star gazers will be able to view 15-20 meteors passing per hour.

18 November: According to the Weather Channel, on this day, there will be an excellent chance to spot planet Uranus. If you look north of the nearly Full Moon, you may spot Uranus.

19 November: It will be the night of the partial Lunar Eclipse. However, in several parts of India, it will be a Penumbral Eclipse. On this day, the Moon may appear less bright.

21 November: On this night, the Moon will be at the farthest distance from the Earth, which is about 4,06,279 km. The α-Monocerotids meteor shower will also be at its peak that night.

26 November: The dwarf planet Ceres will be in opposition and appear at its brightest this year.

27 November: This day marks the last quarter for the Moon.

28 November: A bright star of 4 Magnitude, v Virgo, will be camouflaged by the curved Moon. This event will be visible for people in the Himalayan region, North of Chandigarh, Northeast and the entire Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region. The day also marks the peak of the November Orionids Meteor Shower.

29 November: On this day, planet Mercury will reach the Superior Conjunction position, meaning it will be precisely behind the Sun as seen from Earth.

