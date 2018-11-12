Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 11:23 IST

Freezing air can remove 99 percent of suspended pollutants, new research suggests

Passing polluted air through a freezing chamber can remove nearly all air-borne pollutants: Study.

Freezing pollutants can prevent deadly outdoor air pollution — thought to cause more than three million premature deaths worldwide every year — from seeping indoors by 99 percent, scientists have discovered.

The research, by a team of scientists from the Nottingham Trent University in the UK and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, involved studying the effectiveness of cryogenics for indoor air purification, by removing the gaseous pollutants and tiny particulates caused by haze.

The team found that as they circulated haze-polluted air through a cryogenic condenser, the finer particles stuck together in the condenser tube before dropping out by gravity, and emerging as clean air.

Their method was able to remove 99 percent of particulates and 98 percent of nitrogen oxide pollutants.

"Hazardous outdoor air pollution has severely affected indoor air quality, threatening the health of billions of people," said Professor Robert Mortimer, Dean of the School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences at Nottingham.

Dust makes up only a fraction of the pollutants bringing down indoor air quality.

Dust makes up only a fraction of the pollutants bringing down indoor air quality.

"Outdoor air pollution in cities is a global problem. While there are some existing technologies to purify indoor air, they can be inefficient, expensive or produce harmful by-products.

"When outdoor air quality is poor, people tend to spend even more time indoors — but outdoor pollution also leads to indoor pollution and people are still impacted."

The experiments, reported in the journal Science of the Total Environment, showed that by simply circulating polluted air through a small freezing chamber we can remove most of the fine particles and gas pollutants.

"Our study makes it possible to add an 'air cleaner' option to household appliances in areas which might experience extremely poor air conditions. By controlling indoor air pollution and improving air quality in this way, this work could be greatly beneficial for public health," added Gang Pan, Professor at the varsity.

It is hoped that the work could pave the way for simple modification of air conditioning and humidifier units so that they can also clean polluted indoor air, the team said.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday witnessed "very poor" air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The air-quality across the NCR was very poor, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The humidity at 8.30 am was 87 percent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Green Firecrackers

Supreme Court ban on polluting fireworks could be boon for Diwali 'green crackers'

Oct 31, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Wind Energy

Wind farms are a growing threat to predatory birds and balance in ecosystem: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Freezing air can remove 99 percent of suspended pollutants, new research suggests

Nov 12, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO to launch communication satellite for J&K and Northeast on 14 November

Nov 12, 2018

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018