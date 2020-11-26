FP Trending

The last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2020 will occur on 30 November. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse and will be a penumbral one during which the shade of the Moon will turn darker for a few hours. The fourth lunar eclipse 2020 is coinciding with the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Lunar eclipse is a celestial event which takes place as the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth’s shadow restricts or blocks some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon during the celestial event.

There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. The upcoming eclipse is a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth partially blocks the light of the Sun to reach directly to the Moon.

The outer shadow of the Earth, called the penumbra, is cast on the Moon.

According to Time and Date, the last penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia.

Skywatchers can see about 82 percent of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

When to watch in India

The total duration of the 30 November lunar eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes. As the Moon will be below the horizon some time therefore, only part of the eclipse will be visible in India.

The penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020 is expected to begin around 1.02 pm and will be at its peak at 3.12 pm. The celestial event will end at 5.23 pm IST.