Thursday, November 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

The fourth of its kind in 2020, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia.


FP TrendingNov 26, 2020 08:53:27 IST

The last lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2020 will occur on 30 November. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse and will be a penumbral one during which the shade of the Moon will turn darker for a few hours. The fourth lunar eclipse 2020 is coinciding with the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Lunar eclipse is a celestial event which takes place as the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth’s shadow restricts or blocks some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon during the celestial event.

There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. The upcoming eclipse is a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth partially blocks the light of the Sun to reach directly to the Moon.

The outer shadow of the Earth, called the penumbra, is cast on the Moon.

According to Time and Date, the last penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia.

Skywatchers can see about 82 percent of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 comes on 10 January, and will be visible throughout much of the world, except for the US, central Canada, and most of South America. It will be the first of four penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020.

When to watch in India

The total duration of the 30 November lunar eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes. As the Moon will be below the horizon some time therefore, only part of the eclipse will be visible in India.

The penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020 is expected to begin around 1.02 pm and will be at its peak at 3.12 pm. The celestial event will end at 5.23 pm IST.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Moon Lander

China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Nov 18, 2020
China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020