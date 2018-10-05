The fourth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) began here today. A number of conferences and exhibitions showcasing of the work of young scientists were held. The President Ram NathKovind will formally inaugurate the mega science expo on Saturday evening.

Addressing a conference of young scientists, science and technology minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated the government’s resolve to apply science and technology for transformation of the country and as an enabler of social and economic progress. He emphasized the role of science and technology in driving inclusive growth. The Minister urged scientific organisations to work closely with all stakeholders.

“Like Corporate Social Responsibility, scientific community has Scientific Social Responsibility,” the minister added. He also inaugurated the Global Indian Science and Technology Stakeholders (GIST) meet.

Bio-degradable Sanitary pads made from super absorbent banana plant fibre, costs Rs. 2.50 per piece and comes with a completely eco-friendly bio-waste incinerator. Hats off to SAKHI project by @swatibedekar. @iisfofficial #ScienceTwitter pic.twitter.com/6SZypl2kA6 — Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 5, 2018

Dr RenuSwarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology said, “science and technology has tremendous power to contribute to the economic development and growth of society. And young scientists have a vital role to play and hopefully this event would be a turning point towards their goals.”Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said the youth hadresponded to the festival with great enthusiasm.

The young scientists’ poster session featured a range of new ideas and technologies like early diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, biosensors for lung cancer detection and synthesis of silver nanoparticles using leaf extracts. Dr Afzal Hussain, who is working on the idea of personalised medicines for cancer, said, “differential gene expression analysis was done on kidney tumour using next generation sequencing data analysis.” The analysis can pave the way for development of personalised medicines in future.

Bio-degradable Sanitary pads made from super absorbent banana plant fibre, costs Rs. 2.50 per piece and comes with a completely eco-friendly bio-waste incinerator. Hats off to SAKHI project by @swatibedekar. @iisfofficial #ScienceTwitter pic.twitter.com/6SZypl2kA6 — Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 5, 2018

Another researcher Ruchika Shandilya from National Institute for Research in Environmental Health, Bhopal, is working on biosensors for detection of lung cancer. She said that in her experiments she noticed there was considerable elevation in various parameters before the onset of disease. Biosensors can help in early diagnosis of lung cancer.

The aim of Young Scientists’ Conference is to provide a platform to young scientists, entrepreneurs and researchers where they can present their research work and innovative ideas.

The four-day festival with focal theme “Science for Transformation” features 23 special events, and is being attended by about 10000 delegates including students, teachers, students from North-East Region, besides international delegates and startups.