Press Trust of India

A four-day Agricultural Science Congress that aims to deliberate on doubling farmers income by 2022 with a spotlight on transformation through farm innovation will commence Wednesday in the national capital.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will inaugurate the event being organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Science (NASS), Indian Council of Agriculture Research(ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here at Pusa complex.

"The theme of the Congress is 'Innovations for Agricultural Transformation' which is highly topical at the juncture when the government is making all efforts to lessen the agrarian crisis and improve welfare of farmers through enhancing income," NASS President Panjab Singh told reporters.

The Congress provides a single platform for the agri-scientific community to discuss the problems and plan out a new strategy at a time when the prime minister has given a target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, said ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra.

"We have to increase the production of crops and animals. We also have to use our natural resources efficiently. This has to be done despite the challenge of climate change and still ensure better returns to the farmers," he said.

The Congress, which is organised once every two years, will showcase agriculture not only as the main source of employment and livelihood security for nearly 50 percent of the country's population but also as a business opportunity, service provider, industry and ecosystem protector.

Reflecting on the journey from green revolution to gene revolution, the Congress will underpin the need for innovation to drive the congruent acceleration of productivity, profitablility, sustainability and inclusivity.

About 2,000 delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the event that will end on February 23. A convention hall will also be unveiled on the occassion.

