Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Around 2,000 delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the event, which ends 23 February.

Press Trust of India Feb 20, 2019 14:06:28 IST

A four-day Agricultural Science Congress that aims to deliberate on doubling farmers income by 2022 with a spotlight on transformation through farm innovation will commence Wednesday in the national capital.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will inaugurate the event being organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Science (NASS), Indian Council of Agriculture Research(ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here at Pusa complex.

"The theme of the Congress is 'Innovations for Agricultural Transformation' which is highly topical at the juncture when the government is making all efforts to lessen the agrarian crisis and improve welfare of farmers through enhancing income," NASS President Panjab Singh told reporters.

Farmer_Reuters18

Representational image. Reuters

The Congress provides a single platform for the agri-scientific community to discuss the problems and plan out a new strategy at a time when the prime minister has given a target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, said ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra.

"We have to increase the production of crops and animals. We also have to use our natural resources efficiently. This has to be done despite the challenge of climate change and still ensure better returns to the farmers," he said.

The Congress, which is organised once every two years, will showcase agriculture not only as the main source of employment and livelihood security for nearly 50 percent of the country's population but also as a business opportunity, service provider, industry and ecosystem protector.

Reflecting on the journey from green revolution to gene revolution, the Congress will underpin the need for innovation to drive the congruent acceleration of productivity, profitablility, sustainability and inclusivity.

About 2,000 delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the event that will end on February 23. A convention hall will also be unveiled on the occassion.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

also see

NewsTracker

Anna Hazare calls off fast after talk with Devendra Fadnavis; Maharashtra CM says Lokpal appointment process to begin soon

Feb 05, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019

science

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019

Polar Bears

Polar bear invasion of Russian town ends after 10 days with help from authorities

Feb 20, 2019

Gene Therapy

World's first gene therapy treatment to halt common, untreateable form of blindness

Feb 20, 2019