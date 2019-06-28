Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fossils of dinosaurs that lived in a dessert have been unearth in Brazil

The Vespersaurus lived 90 million years ago and is in the same family as the Velociraptor.

Agence France-PresseJun 28, 2019 09:32:02 IST

A desert-based carnivorous dinosaur that used claws to capture small prey 90 million years ago has been unearthed in southern Brazil.

Just over a metre and a half in length, the fossil remains of the Vespersaurus paranaensis were found in Cruzeiro do Oeste municipality of Parana state, a team of palaeontologists from Brazil and Argentina said in a statement.

The Vespersaurus was a theropod, a group of two-footed, meat-eating dinosaurs that included the better known Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor.

Fossils of dinosaurs that lived in a dessert have been unearth in Brazil

The fossilized bones of the dinosaur. Image credit: UEM

Footprints now believed to belong to this new species of dinosaur were discovered in Cruzeiro do Oeste in the 1970s. “It’s incredible that, nearly 50 years later, it seems that we have discovered what type of dinosaur would have produced those enigmatic footprints,” said Paulo Manzig of the Palaeontology Museum of Cruzeiro do Oeste. The northeastern region of Parana was once a desert and the dinosaur’s remains suggest that the Vespersaurus was well adapted to that type of climate.

Other dinosaur species have been found there and, according to the scientists, the latest discovery must “catapult” palaeontological investigations in the region.

“It is a rich but little explored area that would surely bring great news to the world of palaeontology,” said Neurides Martins of the Palaeontology Museum of Cruzeiro do Oeste.

The findings have been published in the journal Nature.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Tasmanian Devils

Tasmanian devils have evolved to cure the cancer that was killing their population

Jun 27, 2019
Tasmanian devils have evolved to cure the cancer that was killing their population
New census method implemented to document elephant population in Kaziranga

Elephants

New census method implemented to document elephant population in Kaziranga

Jun 19, 2019
Eight EU nations pledge to phase out use of coal by 2030; move aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, deliver on Paris deal

NewsTracker

Eight EU nations pledge to phase out use of coal by 2030; move aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, deliver on Paris deal

Jun 19, 2019
Copa America 2019: South American football and tournament loses identity as Brazil stays away

KickingAround

Copa America 2019: South American football and tournament loses identity as Brazil stays away

Jun 22, 2019
Copa America 2019: Philippe Coutinho's brace hands Brazil winning start with 3-0 victory over Bolivia

Copa America 2019

Copa America 2019: Philippe Coutinho's brace hands Brazil winning start with 3-0 victory over Bolivia

Jun 15, 2019
Brazil said to reduce fines on Facebook after it withheld WhatsApp messages

Facebook

Brazil said to reduce fines on Facebook after it withheld WhatsApp messages

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019