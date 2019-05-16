Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fossils found in Spain show humans diverged from Neanderthals earlier than assumed

Sima de los Huesos cave fossils might be the ancestors of the Neanderthals according to their DNA.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 16, 2019 18:50:14 IST

Neanderthals and modern humans diverged at least 800,000 years ago, substantially earlier than indicated by most DNA-based estimates, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, analysed dental evolutionary rates across different hominin species, focusing on early Neanderthals. It shows that the teeth of ancestors of the Neanderthals  hominins from Sima de los Huesos, Spain — diverged from the modern human lineage earlier than previously assumed, said researchers at University College London (UCL) in the UK.

Sima de los Huesos is a cave site in Atapuerca Mountains, Spain, where archaeologists have recovered fossils of almost 30 people. Previous studies date the site to around 430,000 years ago (Middle Pleistocene), making it one of the oldest and largest collections of human remains discovered to date.

"Any divergence time between Neanderthals and modern humans younger than 800,000 years ago would have entailed an unexpectedly fast dental evolution in the early Neanderthals from Sima de los Huesos," said Aida Gomez-Robles, from UCL. "There are different factors that could potentially explain these results, including strong selection to change the teeth of these hominins or their isolation from other Neanderthals found in mainland Europe. However, the simplest explanation is that the divergence between Neanderthals and modern humans was older than 800,000 years. This would make the evolutionary rates of the early Neanderthals from Sima de los Huesos roughly comparable to those found in other species."

Fossils found in Spain show humans diverged from Neanderthals earlier than assumed

Skull from the Sima de los Huesos (Spain) and belongs to Homo heidelbergensis. Image credit; Wikipedia

Modern humans share a common ancestor with Neanderthals, the extinct species that were our closest prehistoric relatives. However, the details on when and how they diverged are a matter of intense debate within the anthropological community. Ancient DNA analyses have generally indicated that both lineages diverged around 300,000 to 500,000 years ago, which has strongly influenced the interpretation of the hominin fossil record. This divergence time, however, is not compatible with the anatomical and genetic Neanderthal similarities observed in the hominins from Sima de los Huesos.

The Sima fossils are considered likely Neanderthal ancestors based on both anatomical features and DNA analysis.

"Sima de los Huesos hominins are characterised by very small posterior teeth (premolars and molars) that show multiple similarities with classic Neanderthals," Gomez-Robles said. "It is likely that the small and Neanderthal-looking teeth of these hominins evolved from the larger and more primitive teeth present in the last common ancestor of Neanderthals and modern humans."

Dental shape has evolved at very similar rates across all hominin species, including those with very expanded and very reduced teeth.

The lower jaw of Mauer is the so far oldest fossil of the genus Homo , which was salvaged in Germany. image credit: Wikipedia

The lower jaw of Mauer is the so far oldest fossil of the genus Homo , which was salvaged in Germany. image credit: Wikipedia

The study examined the time at which Neanderthals and modern humans should have diverged to make the evolutionary rate of the early Neanderthals from Sima de los Huesos similar to those observed in other hominins. It used quantitative data to measure the evolution of dental shape across hominin species assuming different divergent times between Neanderthals and modern humans. The researchers accounted for the uncertainty about the evolutionary relationships between different hominin species.

"The Sima people's teeth are very different from those that we would expect to find in their last common ancestral species with modern humans, suggesting that they evolved separately over a long period of time to develop such stark differences," Gomez-Robles said.

The study has significant implications for the identification of Homo sapiens last common ancestral species with Neanderthals, as it allows ruling out all the groups postdating 800,000 year ago.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Evolution

Europe's cold dry climate helped our species replace Neanderthals, study finds

Aug 28, 2018
Europe's cold dry climate helped our species replace Neanderthals, study finds
Process of modern human populations absorbing Neanderthals was a stop and go phenomenon: Study

NewsTracker

Process of modern human populations absorbing Neanderthals was a stop and go phenomenon: Study

Nov 19, 2017
A new study offers a unique explanation for why we outlived our extinct cousins

Evolution

A new study offers a unique explanation for why we outlived our extinct cousins

Aug 01, 2018
We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Human Ancestry

We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Feb 28, 2019
Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019
Laziness could be behind the extinction of the Homo Erectus species: Study

Evolution

Laziness could be behind the extinction of the Homo Erectus species: Study

Aug 12, 2018

science

Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

Antibiotics

Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

May 16, 2019
Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019