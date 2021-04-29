Thursday, April 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Forty US CEO's form COVID-19 task force to supply vaccines, oxygen to India

The task force comprises representations from retail, e-commerce, pharmaceutical sector along with technology industry and large manufacturing entities.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 29, 2021 10:59:00 IST

In a show of solidarity, the CEOs of about 40 top American companies have come together to create a first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to mobilise resources and coordinate efforts to help India fight the battle against COVID-19. A collective initiative of the US-India Business Council of the US Chamber of Commerce, and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable, the task force during its meeting in Washington on 26 April committed to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen told PTI.

The new US public-private partnership to provide India critical medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving assistance amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases is called the ‘Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilising for India’.

The first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to address a public health crisis in another country was addressed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The conversation showed how the United States and India can leverage the expertise and capabilities of the US private sector towards solutions for India’s COVID-19 crisis, Mr Blinken said in a tweet.

“A number of American companies have come together over the weekend. We are focused on doing our very best to help in any way that we possibly can. As the Prime Minister said, we were very confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation. It is up to us to help in any way possible,” Mr Renjen said in response to a question.

Observing that the first issue is around oxygen and its concentrators, Mr Renjen said they have commitments to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks.

The first 1,000 will arrive in the middle of this week, he said, adding that by 5 May, they expect another 11,000 oxygen concentrators to reach the country.

“Our goal is to get 25,000, and maybe even a number higher than that,” he added.

The second issue is to look at oxygen cylinders with 10-litre and 45-litre capacity and to get other supplies like monitoring kits, Mr Renjen said.

“I am very pleased with the fact that these companies have come together. We’re working with the USISPF, as well as the USIBC … and with the Business Roundtable to coordinate this effort to help India in any way that that is required,” he said.

Welcoming the call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden and the decision of the US to urgently send supplies to India, the Deloitte CEO reiterated that the two countries are natural allies.

“I’m very heartened by the fact that the US government is going to step up and do its part,” he said.

The fight against COVID-19 is personal for Mr Renjen as several family members of Mr Renjen, who comes from Rohtak, Haryana have contracted the disease.

Around 2,000 of Deloitte’s employees in India have been infected, he said.

“We are facilitating individuals getting the vaccines. We are providing them medical assistance, home testing kits. This is being consistently done by all entities that have big footprints in India. That is really important to do,” Mr. Renjen said.

“We will do everything on our part to take care of our employees like I believe every one of the multinationals that were on the call with me are committed to doing. But they have really stepped up,” he said.

“This is a real kudos to Indian talent,” Mr Renjen said.

The task force also comprises representations from the retail sector, e-commerce, pharmaceutical, technology industry and large manufacturing entities.

“This global crisis requires a global response, and the American business community could not be better positioned, or more determined, to help lead the way,” said Suzanne Clark, president and chief executive officer of the US Chamber of Commerce.

“It was wonderful to see everybody focused on making sure that they do their part, that they contribute. Out of that discussion, the first step that we came up with was these oxygen concentrators,” Mr Renjen said.

“Our point to the US government is to provide assistance [to India], wherever it’s requested,” he added.

These US companies are coordinating with the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“Earlier in the week, he gave us the list of items that are of critical need,” Mr Renjen said.

The list includes oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, two critical medicines that he wanted to see if the US government can release, monitoring kits, and encouraging the US government to ease supply of critical materials for vaccines.

Responding to a question, Mr Renjen exuded confidence that India would overcome this.

“This too shall pass. I am very confident in my Indian brothers and sisters; we will overcome this,” he said. “I don’t think we need to panic. We listen to the scientists and listen to the people that are managing this in the country. I think we just have to navigate through it. We will have two or three weeks of very difficult times.

“It is a tragic situation, particularly for people that have COVID-19 or who have lost loved ones. My heart goes out to them, but we are going to do our part,” Mr Renjen said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

India's COVID-19 crisis: US to begin delivery of medical supplies in next few days, says Pentagon

Apr 27, 2021
India's COVID-19 crisis: US to begin delivery of medical supplies in next few days, says Pentagon
COVID-19 vaccine: US to send 'urgently required' raw material to manufacture Covishield in India

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccine: US to send 'urgently required' raw material to manufacture Covishield in India

Apr 25, 2021
Joe Biden’s ‘America First’ policy on vaccines may create a serious wrinkle in bilateral ties as pandemic ravages India

InMyOpinion

Joe Biden’s ‘America First’ policy on vaccines may create a serious wrinkle in bilateral ties as pandemic ravages India

Apr 24, 2021
US to share 60 mn AstraZeneca vaccines with world after safety check, says 'zero doses available' currently

NewsTracker

US to share 60 mn AstraZeneca vaccines with world after safety check, says 'zero doses available' currently

Apr 27, 2021
Madhya Pradesh: Five COVID-19 patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jabalpur hospital

NewsTracker

Madhya Pradesh: Five COVID-19 patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jabalpur hospital

Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine: US to share upto 60 mn AstraZeneca doses with world, says White House

COVID-19 vaccine: US to share upto 60 mn AstraZeneca doses with world, says White House

Apr 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021