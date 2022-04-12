Tuesday, April 12, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Forget Your Phones & Cards, Now Pay With Microchip Implants Embedded In Your Hands


Mehul DasApr 12, 2022 15:11:41 IST

Imagine this - you have gone out shopping but you have forgotten your wallet, or have left it in your car. The digital payment app that you normally use, is also acting up maybe because of network issues, or maybe, your bank’s network is just acting up. Seems like a nightmare, doesn’t it?

Well in the near future, you may very well be able to pay using your hand. 

Walletmor Implants

Thanks to IoT, humans using implants to pay for things will become common.

Walletmor, a UK based fintech firm has successfully tested and deployed a rather unique payment system, that uses NFC based microchip implants that get embedded in your hand.

The founder of the company, Wojtek Paprota, and Patrick Paumen, one of the earliest adopters of the tech have been testing this out on themselves since 2019, when Paumen first implanted a microchip that was based on the NFC based payment systems that came with certain smartphones.

Paumen describes himself as a "biohacker" - someone who puts pieces of technology into his body to try to improve his performance. He has a total of 32 implants across his body, including chips to open doors and embedded magnets. 

Walletmor's chip is the size of a grain of rice and weighs less than a gram The entire unit comprises of a tiny microchip and an antenna encased in a biopolymer - a naturally sourced material, similar to plastic.

Walletmor Implants

The implant when viewed in an X-Ray. It lies dormant until it comes into the electromagnetic field of a compatible NFC reader.

The basic premise of the implant is that when it comes in contact with a specific reader, the reader then sends out an input, usually in the form of a request, which the NFC chip reads, processes it and sends out a response, usually in the form of output. Think of how one uses a  metro card or tokens.

As innovative and unique as this solution is, some people do have concerns when it comes to getting microchips implanted. 

First, there is the concern of privacy & security. The main cause of concern is whether the information stored in these chips is secure and if a person could indeed be tracked using these chips.

To allay these fears, Paprota and his team decided to go for NFC based technology, over the much more common RFID based ones. NFC chips only become active when they are within the electromagnetic field of a specific kind of a reader. Because the area of such a field is very small, they lie dormant unless they are in use.

The second concern is about medical ethics and whether or not these chips may adversely affect users.

Addressing this concern, Walletmor put out a video on their YouTube channel, explaining that they ship the implant in a sterilization pouch that is sealed inside a polymer pouch with chlorhexidine gluconate solution, a compound used in surgical procedures as an antiseptic and germicide dermal treatment. 

The implant is also encapsulated in a biopolymer material that has been tested to be biocompatible and hypoallergenic. Additionally, the implant can be easily removed at any time by any general physician.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Science beyond borders with a cultural twist

Apr 11, 2022
Science beyond borders with a cultural twist
FMGE June 2022: Online applications to close today at nbe.edu.in, check direct link to apply here

FMGE June 2022: Online applications to close today at nbe.edu.in, check direct link to apply here

Apr 04, 2022
AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2022: Applications to close soon for Tutor/ Clinical Instructor posts

NewsTracker

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2022: Applications to close soon for Tutor/ Clinical Instructor posts

Apr 11, 2022
How Attack: Part 1 projects Rakul Preet Singh, and not John Abraham, as hero of the sci-fi action film

How Attack: Part 1 projects Rakul Preet Singh, and not John Abraham, as hero of the sci-fi action film

Apr 06, 2022
Actor Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock

NewsTracker

Actor Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock

Apr 02, 2022
Actor Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over slapping comedian Chris Rock

NewsTracker

Actor Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over slapping comedian Chris Rock

Apr 09, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021