Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Forests, land ecosystems may go from being CO2 'sinks' to the 'source' by 2050

Ecosystems that store the most CO2 — especially tropical and boreal forests — could lose more than 45 percent of their capacity as carbon sponges by mid-century


Agence France-PresseJan 15, 2021 10:04:06 IST

Forests and other land ecosystems today absorb 30 percent of humanity's CO2 pollution, but rapid global warming could transform these natural 'sinks' into carbon 'sources' within a few decades, opening another daunting front in the fight against climate change, alarmed researchers have said. Climate sceptics often describe CO2 as "plant food", suggesting that increased greenhouse gas emissions will be offset by a massive upsurge in plant growth. But the new study shows that beyond a certain temperature threshold — which varies according to region and species — the capacity of plants to absorb CO2 declines.

Under current greenhouse gas emission trends, plants across half the globe's terrestrial ecosystem could start to release carbon into the atmosphere faster than they sequester it by the end of the century, researchers reported this week in Science Advances.

Forests, land ecosystems may go from being CO2 sinks to the source by 2050

Drawing energy from sunlight, plants absorb carbon dioxide through their leaves and water from the soil, producing sugar to boost growth and oxygen, which is released into the air. This is photosynthesis, which can only happen when there is daylight.
By contrast, the transfer of energy to cells through respiration — with CO2 excreted as a waste product — happens around the clock. Image by Rhett A. Butler.

Ecosystems that store the most CO2 — especially tropical and boreal forests — could lose more than 45 percent of their capacity as carbon sponges by mid-century, a team led by Katharyn Duffy from Northern Arizona University found.

"Anticipated higher temperatures associated with elevated CO2 could degrade land carbon uptake," said the study, based not on modelling but data collected over a period of 25 years.

Failure to take this into account leads to a "gross overestimation" of the role Earth's vegetation might play in reducing global warming, the researchers warned.

"The temperature tipping point of the terrestrial biosphere lies not at the end of the century or beyond, but within the next 20 to 30 years."

Key to understanding how this could happen is the difference between photosynthesis and respiration, two chemical processes essential to plant life that respond differently to rising temperatures.

Drawing energy from sunlight, plants absorb carbon dioxide through their leaves and water from the soil, producing sugar to boost growth and oxygen, which is released into the air. This is photosynthesis, which can only happen when there is daylight.

By contrast, the transfer of energy to cells through respiration — with CO2 excreted as a waste product — happens around the clock.

Tipping points

To find out if there is a temperature beyond which land-based ecosystems would start to absorb less CO2, Duffy and her team analysed records from a global observation network, called FLUXNET, spanning 1991 to 2015.

FLUXNET essentially tracks the movement of CO2 between ecosystems and the atmosphere.

They found that global photosynthesis peaks at certain temperatures, depending on the type of plant, and then declines thereafter.

Respirations rates, however, increase across all types of ecosystems without appearing to reach a maximum threshold.

"At higher temperatures, respiration rates continue to rise in contrast to sharply declining rates of photosynthesis," the study found.

If carbon pollution continue unabated, this divergence will could see the CO2 absorption drop by half as early as 2040.

"We are rapidly entering temperature regimes where biosphere productivity will precipitously decline, calling into question the future viability of the land sink," the researchers concluded.

The findings also call into question the integrity of many national commitments under the Paris Agreement — known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs — to reduce greenhouse gases.

"These rely heavily on land uptake of carbon to meet pledges," the authors point out.

The study notes that capping global warming under two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the cornerstone target of the 2015 Paris climate treaty, "allows for near-current levels of biosphere productivity, preserving the majority of land carbon uptakes."

Earth has warmed at least 1.1C so far, and is currently on track to heat up another two to three degrees by century's end unless emissions are rapidly and drastically reduced.

In 2019, a football pitch of primary, old-growth trees was destroyed in the tropics every six seconds —about 38,000 square kilometres (14,500 square miles) in all, according to satellite data.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate goals

More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

Jan 06, 2021
More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions
CO2 levels in the atmosphere is 50 percent higher than 18th century

carbon emission

CO2 levels in the atmosphere is 50 percent higher than 18th century

Jan 12, 2021
Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

global warming

Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

Jan 06, 2021
2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

warm weather

2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

Jan 05, 2021
Warming waters in the Eastern Mediterranean have lead to collapse of the population of molluscs

global warming

Warming waters in the Eastern Mediterranean have lead to collapse of the population of molluscs

Jan 07, 2021
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021

science

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021