Monday, June 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Forests are more than the planet's lungs – they also drive winds, argues Russian physicist

If proven, the biotic pump theory could explain why the remote interiors of forested continents receive as much rain as the coasts.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2020 16:52:00 IST

Forests are often referred to as the Earth’s lungs. A Russian nuclear physicist has recently suggested that their function involves something more. The largest expanse of trees on Earth – Russia’s boreal forests – are biotic pumps that regulate the climate of northern Asia, according to Anastassia Makarieva, of the Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute (PNPI).

The biotic pump theory, according to an earlier Mongabay report, says that forests are the driving force behind precipitation over land masses. The report quotes the scientists studying the theory as saying, "The biotic pump is a mechanism in which natural forests create and control ocean-to-land winds, bringing moisture to all terrestrial life."

Further, they add that condensation from forests, and not temperature differences that drive winds which bring precipitation over land.

Forests are more than the planets lungs – they also drive winds, argues Russian physicist

Forests are complex self-sustaining rainmaking systems, and the major driver of atmospheric circulation on Earth, physicist Makievera says, arguing that forest are more than just the planet's lungs.

In an interview with Science magazine, Makarieva shares her view that the water vapor exhaled by trees in vast boreal forests drive winds across the continent, taking moist air from Europe, through Siberia, and onward into Mongolia and China. These winds deliver rains keeping the giant rivers of eastern Siberia flowing, as well as water China’s northern plain.

Forests are complex self-sustaining rainmaking systems, and the major driver of atmospheric circulation on Earth, according to Makarieva. They recycle vast amounts of moisture into the air, during which, they also whip up winds that pump water around the world.

The theory proposed by Makarieva lays emphasis on two things – forests as rainmakers and biotic pumps. The first idea has got support from water resource managers in a world seeing progressively worsening deforestation scenarios, Science reported, while the second one is controversial.

The biotic pump theory, for now, is backed by a small coterie of colleagues in addition to Makarieva and her team. However, many climate modelers have dismissed the idea completely, saying its effects are negligible.

The interesting part about biotic pump is that, if it proves to be correct, it could help explain why, despite being at a distance from the oceans, the remote interiors of forested continents receive as much rain as the coasts.

"All I have learned so far suggests to me that the biotic pump is correct. Even if we thought the theory had only a small chance of being true, it would be profoundly important to know one way or the other,” says Douglas Sheil, a forest ecologist at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires
Great Wall of China's northern segment was not built for war, but for screening movement of civilians, finds new study

NewsTracker

Great Wall of China's northern segment was not built for war, but for screening movement of civilians, finds new study

Jun 09, 2020
China successfully launches its fourth new ocean monitoring satellite Haiyang 1D from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre

Chinese satellite

China successfully launches its fourth new ocean monitoring satellite Haiyang 1D from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre

Jun 12, 2020
World Oceans Day 2020: Underwater videos shared across social media to celebrate occasion, warn against plastic pollution

World Oceans Day 2020: Underwater videos shared across social media to celebrate occasion, warn against plastic pollution

Jun 08, 2020
Covid-19 pandemic gives scientists an unprecedented chance to 'hear' oceans as they once were

Ocean Health

Covid-19 pandemic gives scientists an unprecedented chance to 'hear' oceans as they once were

Jun 09, 2020
World Ocean Day: Alternative seafood offers twin solution to address food security, planet's health

Alternative Seafood

World Ocean Day: Alternative seafood offers twin solution to address food security, planet's health

Jun 08, 2020

science

Genetic analysis of COVID-19 patient's blood show people with type A might be severely infected compared to Type O

blood cells

Genetic analysis of COVID-19 patient's blood show people with type A might be severely infected compared to Type O

Jun 22, 2020
Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020