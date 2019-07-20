Saturday, July 20, 2019Back to
Following the journey of the Apollo 11 mission in 17 iconic visuals

Apollo 11 completes its 50th Anniversary this year and these images capture the essence of the mission.

Abigail BanerjiJul 20, 2019 11:28:17 IST

The Saturn V rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on 16 July, 1969. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

NASA's crew monitoring the launch from the control room. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

The crew looking at the Saturn V rocket rising above at about 10 times its own length. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

People gather at the Kennedy Space Centre to witness the launch of the Apollo 11. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

The Saturn V rocket passes the U.S. flag carrying the first human beings to space. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

The view of the Earth from the spacecraft. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin inside the lunar module. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

The crater Maskelyne on the surface of the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Astronaut Michel Collins stayed in the spacecraft which was in orbit while his companions landed on the Moon. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

buzz Aldrin poses for portrait. Image credit: NASA

buzz Aldrin poses for portrait. Image credit: NASA

 

The footprint of the first man to land on the Moon – Neil Armstrong. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

The lunar module pilot of Apollo 11 – Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. flag. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Lunar module approaches command and service module for docking and the Earth rise is in background. Image credit: NASA

Lunar module approaches command and service module for docking and the Earth rise is in background. Image credit: NASA

 

The Apollo 11 spacecraft Command Module being lowered to the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Then President Richard Nixon looks through binoculars at the recovery mission. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Then President Richard Nixon looks receives the returning trio - Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Source: ALSJ/NASA

 

Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins in the transfer van. Source: ALSJ/NASA

