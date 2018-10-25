Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
The Associated Press 25 October, 2018 12:58 IST

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

The bones were found with an inscription that dates the eruption to later than previously thought.

Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who took refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The director of the Pompeii archaeological site, Massimo Osanna, told ANSA on Wednesday the skeletons were still intact, having been left undisturbed despite looting at the site centuries ago.

Osanna called it "a shocking find, but also very important for history."

Representational image. Image courtesy: Ancient Explorers

Representational image. Image courtesy: Ancient Explorers

The bones — believed to be those of two women and three children — were discovered inside a house holding a charcoal inscription that historians say dates the deadly eruption to October, two months later than previously thought.

Archaeologists think the people sought safety in a small room but were either crushed when the roof caved in or burned.

