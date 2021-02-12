Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fitbit, NASA tie up for COVID-19 vigilance among astronauts, mission-critical employees

The fish went on to earn the moniker 'living fossil' because of its anatomy that resembled fossilised records.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 16:36:01 IST

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working on a Pilot programme with Fitbit and Fitbit's Ready for Work system for a thousand employees of the space agency. As per a statement by the company, the Ready for Work solution is part of an effort to help employees make informed decisions about going to work onsite during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the programme, 1,000 NASA employees performing mission-critical work at six locations across the United States will receive Fitbit Charge 4 devices and will be able to access Fitbit’s Ready for Work Daily Check-In experience, the statement adds.

The in-app Daily Check-In feature allows users to log their symptoms and temperature as well as rack key health metrics, and receive summarised COVID-19 guidance based on CDC guidelines. The Fitbit Ready for Work Daily Check-In feature allows users observe key health parameters like resting heart rate, breathing rate and heart rate variability, which is tracked by their Fitbit device.

Fitbit, NASA tie up for COVID-19 vigilance among astronauts, mission-critical employees

Ready for Work program. Image: Fitbit

Among those participating in the NASA-Fitbit project are 150 astronauts and employees at the space agency critical to future space missions, under the NASA Health Stabilization Program, Fitbit said. The program is aimed at mitigating the risk of falling ill with an infectious disease that can be transmitted to astronaut flight crews in the critical preflight period.

According to the company, the goal of the Fitbit pilot programme is to help NASA and its employees prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also supporting their overall health and wellbeing.

According to Amy McDonough, Managing Director and General Manager of Fitbit Health Solutions at Google, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role Fitbits can play in supporting people have a better life with proper sleep, eating habits and, in general, take control of their health and wellness in a better manner for a healthier lifestyle.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Treatments

Search for effective COVID-19 treatments faltered as vaccine research soared

Feb 01, 2021
Search for effective COVID-19 treatments faltered as vaccine research soared
Fitbit Charge 4 updated with features like skin temperature, SpO2 tracker, and more

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 updated with features like skin temperature, SpO2 tracker, and more

Feb 12, 2021
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3 percent effective, but less so against variants, shows UK trial

Covid-19 Vaccines

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3 percent effective, but less so against variants, shows UK trial

Jan 29, 2021
US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Sixteen Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials for national, global supply

COVID-19 vaccines

Sixteen Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials for national, global supply

Feb 01, 2021

science

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021