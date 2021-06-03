FP Trending

Solar eclipses are natural phenomena that are a result of the Sun’s light not being able to reach the Earth. This usually happens due to the Moon coming between the Earth and the Sun. During a solar eclipse, our natural satellite casts a shadow onto us. On Thursday, 10 June, the first Solar Eclipse of 2021 will be observed. The eclipse will be visible from India but only in a few states in the east like Arunachal Pradesh. NASA stated that it will be visible from parts of Russia, Canada, and Greenland. It will first be seen in northern Ontario and the north side of Lake Superior, both in Canada. It is expected to be visible for about three minutes in Canada.

At its peak, it will be visible from Greenland where people will be able to see the Ring of Fire. After that, it will also be seen in Siberia and the North Pole.

According to Timeanddate.com, the eclipse will start at 1:42 pm IST (8:12 UTC) and end at 1:11 pm IST (13:11 UTC) on 10 June.

There are different kinds of solar eclipses, depending upon the light that gets blocked.

For example, if the moon and Earth are in a direct line, only a small part of our world will be able to see the sunlight and the sky turns dark even during the day.

In the case of a partial solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly lined up. Hence, the Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface.

The last kind is the annular solar eclipse where the moon is farthest from Earth. Instead of blocking the sun’s light, a ‘Ring of Fire’ is created around the Moon.

This will be an annular Solar Eclipse however, in some locations, it will be observed as a Partial Solar Eclipse.

The Solar Eclipse on 10 June will cover the sun by 97 percent, reported NDTV. The shadow of the moon creates a trail on Earth known as the path of totality. It becomes totally dark during the day for a short while when the moon completely blocks the sun in the path of totality.