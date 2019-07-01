Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

it will be visible from the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina but it can't be viewed from the Indian subcontinent.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 10:27:38 IST

On 2 July 2019, the year's first and only total solar eclipse will take place. Also known as 'Surya Grahan' in Hindi, the eclipse will begin at 10.25 pm IST on 2 July.

The eclipse will be visible directly to observers across the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina and will last a total of four minutes and 3 seconds. Day will become night along a stretch of the South Pacific, Chile and Argentina as a rare "total solar eclipse" plunge the landscape into darkness. However, most of the 6,800-mile path is over the open ocean.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are all in a straight line, such that the Moon blocks the Sun's rays from reaching the Earth.

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

Representational image. Image credit: NASA

This time around, the eclipse will be visible in South America and regions nearby. Since the eclipse is due to take place at nighttime over the Indian subcontinent, residents in India can't watch the event live but will be able to stream the event online.

After achieving totality, partial phases of the eclipse will last from just before to until sunset across most of South America. Chileans find themselves at ground zero for total eclipses three times this decade - once in 2010, again Tuesday and a third time on Dec. 14, 2020. An annular or "ring of fire" eclipse also occurred in 2017. The United States will have to wait its turn to catch a solar eclipse till 2024, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Just so you don't miss either of these celestial sights, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch these events, and what to expect.

How to view a solar eclipse

Watching a solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes without some safety equipment. A major misconception is that you can use sunglasses to look at the sun during an eclipse, however, that is not true.

Your protective eyewear needs to have a sun filter or be a specially-made pair of eclipse glasses. The UV radiation can burn the retinas causing serious damage and even lead to blindness. Keep your back turned to the sun.  Seeing the eclipse on an optical instrument through a screen – your mobile phones, televisions or camera screens are perfectly okay.

Binoculars, camera viewfinders and telescopes, however, can end up causing instant and permanent blindness.

The trusty, old-school way to watch an eclipse safely is crafting a DIY solar eclipse viewer, like this one made out of a cereal box:

Watch it from the comfort of your couch

For those of us that are in India, there's no reason to put yourself through all the trouble of investing in protective eclipse-watching gear. We might be better off, what with a live stream of the entire event available to stream, courtesy of the good people at NASA.

You can make a fun DIY projector to view the sun and you can find the instructions here.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July
Strawberry moon: Sixth full Moon of 2019 visible for alongside Jupiter starting 17 June

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry moon: Sixth full Moon of 2019 visible for alongside Jupiter starting 17 June

Jun 17, 2019
ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Aditya-L1

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Jun 17, 2019
Eight teams to join NASA's Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

NASA

Eight teams to join NASA's Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

Jul 01, 2019
NASA restored the Apollo Mission Control to its iconic 1969 Moon landing era

Apollo Mission

NASA restored the Apollo Mission Control to its iconic 1969 Moon landing era

Jun 29, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019

science

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019
Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

solar eclipse

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

Jul 01, 2019