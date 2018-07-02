Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 02 July, 2018 09:34 IST

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

A third generation EPR nuclear reactor in China started providing power to the grid on Friday, a first for the new-generation technology.

A third generation EPR nuclear reactor in China started providing power to the grid on Friday, a first for the new-generation technology, joint venture partners CGN and EDF said.

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) in Taishan, southern China, "became the first EPR reactor in the world to be successfully connected to the grid", they said.

The reactor using the much-delayed European EPR technology had carried out its first nuclear chain reaction earlier this month.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) owns 51 percent of the reactor, French utility EDF 30 percent and Chinese provincial power company Yuedian 19 percent.

With EPRs in Finland and France facing setbacks, the Taishan 1 reactor in Guangdong province is the first of its kind to advance to the operational stage.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The reactor will now undergo a period of gradual power-up tests, and then will be tested in steady-state conditions at full power, the statement said.

A second reactor, Taishan 2, run by the same partners, is expected to enter service next year.

The dates for both reactors to start working had been pushed back several times.

"Local defects" were found last year in Taishan 1's deaerator, a device used to remove oxygen from water circuits.

Last September Britain gave the green light, with conditions, to EDF and CGN to build another such reactor at Hinkley Point in southwest England, after a heated debate which included worries over China's involvement.

That reactor is not expected to be completed until the mid 2020s.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Asimo

Japan's famed humanoid robot ASIMO may have reached end of the line, says Honda

Jun 29, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

science

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018