Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

The closest supermassive black hole to us is thought to be at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 10:25:12 IST

The European Southern Observatory revealed this week that a big announcement is days away. The international team of astronomers and engineers behind the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project is seeding news publications days ahead of what ScienceAlert reports could be the first-ever photo of a black hole’s event horizon.

If true, the ESO's 10 April event will be a monumental one for science — the first glimpse of the single most fantastic, epic and mysterious object in the known universe (competing only with dark matter and , possibly.)

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

An illustration of a black hole. Image courtesy: NASA Goddard

Black holes are points in space that have a gravitational pull so strong, not even light can escape from it. Legendary physicist Albert Einstein spent the better half of his life trying to prove his own prediction that black holes exist. Since then, 103 years have passed, and we're still as lost for concrete evidence for black holes today as Einstein was.

Enter, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which promises to change that. The EHT is a network of many ground-based radio observatories or radio telescope facilities around the world coordinated to produce a single, high-sensitivity, high-resolution telescope. Astronomers have been using it since 2006 to peer into Sagittarius A — a monster black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

The goal with Sagittarius A is to look past the space debris around it to catch a glimpse of its event horizon — the point at the "edge" of a black hole at which matter and light (and spaceships, in the case of sci-fi films) can no longer escape the pull of a black hole. Sagittarius A, the closest supermassive black hole to Earth, is thought to be located at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. While we share a home galaxy with it, the (fortunate) distance separating us from Sagittarius A is a huge stretch for modern telescopes to overcome.

Other, smaller black holes that are much closer have also been proposed by astronomers, but still remain problematic to spot with available technology. Perhaps the EHT project is days away from telling us otherwise — that they've cracked it.

A black hole snapshot could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of the universe. And maybe inspire better black holes in modern science fiction.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Pulsar in Space

NASA's Fermi spots pulsar zipping through space at 4 million kilometres an hour

Mar 21, 2019
NASA's Fermi spots pulsar zipping through space at 4 million kilometres an hour
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
World Tuberculosis Day 2019: TB infection can cause infertility in men and women

World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day 2019: TB infection can cause infertility in men and women

Mar 24, 2019
Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Mar 22, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019