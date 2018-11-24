Saturday, November 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

First 3D images produced by the world's first full-body scanning technology

The EXPLORER scanner can take a full-body scan 40 times faster than a conventional PET scan.

tech2 News Staff Nov 24, 2018 16:49 PM IST

A little over a decade ago, a pair of researchers at the University of California-Davis had an idea for a machine that could scan the whole body from top to toe in one shot. The scan would produce a 3D image that could help doctors and medical experts diagnose disorders and develop new treatments faster and better.

This fantasy of a scanner is now a reality, and the first images it has produced are far more real than the researchers ever expected them to be.

The EXPLORER is a scanner that uses a combination of two imaging techniques used today – Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and X-ray Computed Tomography (CT) – to look at the entire body’s organs and tissues in one go.

The single biggest advantage of such a scan would be the ability to have multiple areas of the body imaged in one sitting. But that’s not all the EXPLORER can do – it is also really, really fast.

While the average CT scan can take between 10 and 20 minutes to produce an image, this machine can take a full body scan in just 30 seconds. The researchers also claim it is far safer, and needs a much smaller radiation dose than a PET scan alone.

What’s more, EXPLORER can also produce movies of the body in motion, capable of tracking blood vessels or even drugs that are making their way through the body.

“While I had imagined what the images would look like for years, nothing prepared me for the incredible detail we could see on that first scan,” Simon Cherry, one of the device's engineers told university press.

“There is no other device that can obtain data like this in humans, so this is truly novel,” Ramsey Badawi, the second researcher added.

The duo don't think it will be very long before the EXPLORER is put to use in hospitals and medical centres around the world.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Astronomy

Massive burst of gamma-rays from nearby star system a real possibility: Astronomers

Nov 20, 2018

Healthcare

Antibiotic resistance: A global threat to healthcare that needs collective action

Nov 24, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

science

Healthcare

Antibiotic resistance: A global threat to healthcare that needs collective action

Nov 24, 2018

Medical Imaging

First 3D images produced by the world's first full-body scanning technology

Nov 24, 2018

Meatless Day

International Meatless Day: 10 Indian celebs bring us 10 reasons to stay off meat

Nov 24, 2018

Evolution

Human ancestors did not drive largest African mammals to extinction: Study

Nov 24, 2018