Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

The fireball was caught on cameras owned by the national broadcaster NHK, which generally records earthquake activity.


Agence France-PresseDec 01, 2020 17:48:32 IST

A fireball spotted falling from the night sky over parts of western and central Japan has lit up social media, with users sharing images of the unusually bright shooting star.

Local media said the fireball was believed to be a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.

"We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon," Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium, told Kyodo news agency.

The fireball was visible for just a few seconds in the early hours of Sunday, but was caught on cameras owned by national broadcaster NHK – which generally capture earthquake activity rather than extraterrestrial light shows.

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

The meteor trail taken about 200km away from Chelyabinsk a minute after the blast in 2013. Image courtesy: Flickr/Alex Alishevskikh

"The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn't be lightning," said one Twitter user who saw the fireball. "I felt the power of the universe!"

"Was that a fireball? I thought it was the end of the world..." said another, tweeting a video of the meteor captured while driving.

A similarly bright shooting star was spotted over Tokyo in July and later identified as a meteor, fragments of which were found in neighbouring Chiba prefecture.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over
Leonid meteor shower peaks on 17 November this month: What to expect, where to watch

Leonid meteor shower

Leonid meteor shower peaks on 17 November this month: What to expect, where to watch

Nov 17, 2020
First ride review: The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 needs no excuses

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

First ride review: The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 needs no excuses

Nov 19, 2020
SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020

science

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020