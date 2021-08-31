Tuesday, August 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Final testing of the James Webb space telescope is complete, it is getting ready for its 31 October launch

The telescope will observe the universe from the vantage point of Lagrangian Point 2 (L2), located some 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2021 15:33:18 IST

After completing its final testing, the James Webb Space Telescope is being prepared for transportation to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana. The launch is slated to take place on 31 October this year.

NASA stated that since there is no more large-scale testing that needs to be conducted, Webb’s cleanroom technicians will work towards ensuring its reaches its launch pad safely. This is a drastic shift from their previous focus — demonstrating Webb can survive the harsh conditions of launch and work in orbit.

Fully assembled and fully tested, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has completed its primary testing regimen and is soon preparing for shipment to its launch site at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. On this photo, Webb is folded as it will be for launch. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

Fully assembled and fully tested, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has completed its primary testing regimen and is soon preparing for shipment to its launch site at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. On this photo, Webb is folded as it will be for launch. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

The space observatory will travel through the Panama Canal to French Guiana which is on the northeastern coast of South America. It will then have a ‘dress rehearsal’ before it rolls out to the launch pad two days before launch. The telescope will be launched into space aboard the Ariana 5, one of the most reliable launch vehicles presently available.

The telescope is a collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NA

ESA states that Webb is a ‘Flagship’ mission which is a generational project. It was built on the legacy and the lessons that scientists learnt from its predecessors like Hubble.

Webb launch timeline at Europe’s Spaceport. image credit: ESA

Webb launch timeline at Europe’s Spaceport. image credit: ESA

As the Webb telescope is being transported, the machine’s Mission Operations Center (MOC) at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) will continue testing its complex communication network. The telescope will undergo further prelaunch testing.

After a 26-minute ride aboard the launch vehicle, the Webb spacecraft will detach from it and automatically deploy its solar array. Webb will have an 'action-packed six months' commissioning period. According to Space.com, at 13.2 meters long and 4.2 m wide, the telescope is about the size of a large tractor-trailer truck. It is fitted with intricate sun shades that could cover a tennis court once unfolded. It will deploy its sun shields a few days after its launch with the instruments and telescope starting to cool down. The craft will take approximately one month to reach its destination.

Webb unfolding sequence. image credit: ESA

Webb unfolding sequence. image credit: ESA

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2021/nasa-s-james-webb-space-telescope-has-completed-testing

The telescope will observe the universe from the vantage point of Lagrangian Point 2 (L2), located some 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth. The L2 point is one of the five points around the Earth and Sun, where the gravitational forces of both celestial bodies are in balance. This will enable the spacecraft to maintain a stable position with respect to Earth.

Bill Ochs, Webb project manager for NASA Goddard, remarked that he couldn’t help but see “the reflections of the thousands of individuals who have dedicated so much of their lives to Webb, every time I look at that beautiful gold mirror.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space radiation

NASA develops technique for predicting space radiation exposure in future missions

Aug 24, 2021
NASA develops technique for predicting space radiation exposure in future missions
NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch

blue origin

NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch

Aug 26, 2021
Antarctic iceberg double the size of Mumbai grazes dangerously against ice sheet; see viral image here

NewsTracker

Antarctic iceberg double the size of Mumbai grazes dangerously against ice sheet; see viral image here

Aug 24, 2021
These five impressive geological structures in our solar system will blow your mind

solar system

These five impressive geological structures in our solar system will blow your mind

Aug 27, 2021
Mark Boucher apologises for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for coloured teammates during playing days

SportsTracker

Mark Boucher apologises for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for coloured teammates during playing days

Aug 23, 2021
Blue Origin sues NASA over decision to award Artemis moon lander contract to SpaceX

blue origin

Blue Origin sues NASA over decision to award Artemis moon lander contract to SpaceX

Aug 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021