Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Eyes wide open: NASA equips Perseverance rover with advanced lenses to explore Mars

The Mastcam-Z, located on the rover’s head, can zoom into images and will help the mission create 3D imagery more easily.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 09:35:45 IST

In an attempt to thoroughly explore Mars, space agency NASA has equipped its Perseverance rover with the most advanced pair of “eyes”.

NASA aims to study the geological features of the Jezero crater through the Perseverance rover.

Mastcam-Z, located on the rover’s head, will help the mission create 3D imagery more easily. NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used Mastcam to produce panoramas of the Martian landscape.

While the Mastcam-Z can zoom into images, Mastcam cannot do so. Apart from providing images, Mastcam-Z will provide “key data to help engineers navigate and scientists choose interesting rocks to study.”

Eyes wide open: NASA equips Perseverance rover with advanced lenses to explore Mars

A close-up of the head of Mars Perseverance's remote sensing mast. The mast head contains the SuperCam instrument (its lens is in the large circular opening). In the gray boxes beneath mast head are the two Mastcam-Z imagers. On the exterior sides of those imagers are the rover's two navigation cameras.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

“The original plan was for Curiosity to have a zoom camera that could go out to an extreme wide-angle, like a spaghetti western view,” said Jim Bell of Arizona State University, Mastcam-Z's principal investigator and Mastcam's deputy principal investigator.

He added that they found it hard to execute the plan at that time.

Mastcam-Z has the capability to view surroundings under various wavelengths of light. Using this feature, NASA aims to discover the various materials on Mars’ surface, such as fallen meteorites.

The instrument will provide “superhuman vision,” helping view the landscapes in a variety of colours, including some that can’t be detected by the human eye.

It is not a spectrometer, an instrument that uses light to do a detailed scientific analysis, but “it can provide mineral clues that other instruments will follow up on.”

The Mars 2020 mission is expected to take off on 17 July.

NASA is gearing up to launch astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space on 27 May in partnership with private aerospace company SpaceX.

This is happening almost 10 years after the last Space Shuttle Program lifted off (2011) from the Kennedy Space Centre.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mars 2020

NASA's Mars 2020 helicopter is named 'Ingenuity' by Alabama high school teen

May 01, 2020
NASA's Mars 2020 helicopter is named 'Ingenuity' by Alabama high school teen
NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

moon

NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

Apr 23, 2020
NASA and Lego got together to celebrate Earth Day and posed the ‘Build a Planet’ challenge to the world

nasa

NASA and Lego got together to celebrate Earth Day and posed the ‘Build a Planet’ challenge to the world

Apr 25, 2020
NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday

hubble telescope

NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday

Apr 25, 2020
Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

asteroid

Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

Apr 29, 2020
NASA's Cubesat, the Lunar Flashlight mission, will to shine a light on the moon’s darkest craters

flashlight mission

NASA's Cubesat, the Lunar Flashlight mission, will to shine a light on the moon’s darkest craters

Apr 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020