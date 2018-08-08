Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 08 August, 2018 09:39 IST

Exposure to Zika virus before birth could cause health issues in babies: Report

About 14 percent of 1,450 infants had one or more health problems possibly caused by Zika.

Some babies exposed to the Zika virus before birth may face health problems related to the mosquito-borne illness, US officials said on Tuesday, providing guidance for couples planning pregnancies.

About 14 percent, or one in seven babies among 1,450 infants, had one or more health problems possibly caused by Zika, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

Microscopic view of the Zika virus. AP

Microscopic view of the Zika virus. AP

The Zika outbreak — first detected in Brazil in 2015 — has been linked to thousands of suspected cases of microcephaly, a rare birth defect marked by unusually small head size, eye abnormalities and nerve damage resulting in joint problems and deafness.

The CDC analysed 4,800 pregnancies that occurred between 2016 and 2018 in US territories for its report. The health problems — some of which were not apparent at birth — included brain damage, eye damage, small head size, seizures and problems with hearing.

In late January, the CDC said the virus could be responsible for an increase in birth defects even in babies whose mothers had no laboratory evidence of Zika exposure during pregnancy.

The latest findings underscore the continued need for follow-up care of babies which may have been exposed to Zika before birth, the CDC said.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Zika virus

Scientists in India investigate how zika virus causes microcephaly in infants

Jul 31, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Climate change

Record Arctic temperatures melt away Sweden's highest peak on Kebnekaise mountain

Aug 02, 2018

science

Elephants

Wild elephants in captivity die young, because they remember too much, too well

Aug 08, 2018

Zika virus

Exposure to Zika virus before birth could cause health issues in babies: Report

Aug 08, 2018

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018