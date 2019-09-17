Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

The facility’s head emphasized that the incident doesn't pose any biological or any other threat to the population.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 19:18:00 IST

An explosion in a biological laboratory in Russia containing a range of virus samples including Ebola and smallpox virus has reportedly sparked a fire in the facility.

Authorities have said that the blast was triggered in the middle of ongoing repairs to a sanitary inspection room at the Vector facility, also called the Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, in Koltsovo, Siberia, according to a report in the Guardian.

Vector, which was once home to biological weapons research in the Soviet era, is now a premiere Russian institution in disease research.

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

The smallpox vaccine.

Russian authorities insisted that the room where the fire broke out has "no biological material" stored in it, that the fire itself was eliminated, that one person was injured and the building wasn't damaged. The facility’s head emphasized that the incident doesn't pose any biological or any other threat to the population, according to local media.

Vector is one of only two places on earth where the smallpox virus survives. The other is a high-security laboratory at the US Centre for Disease Control in Atlanta.

A Vector lab researcher died at the facility in 2004 after having accidentally pricking herself with a needle carrying the Ebola virus.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019
India's vaccine scenario: A success story marred with regulatory lapses

India's vaccine scenario: A success story marred with regulatory lapses

Sep 06, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019