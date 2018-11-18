Sunday, November 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Silica makes up around 60% of the Earth's crust composition, and a major ingredient in sand.

Agence France-Presse Nov 18, 2018 11:48 AM IST

The next time you're gazing out of the window in search of inspiration, keep in mind the material you're looking through was forged inside the heart of an exploding ancient star.

An international team of scientists said Friday they had detected silica – the main component of glass – in the remnants of two distant supernovae billions of light-years from Earth.

Researchers used NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope to analyse the light emitted by the collapsing mega-cluster and obtain silica's "fingerprint" based on the specific wavelength of light the material is known to emit.

A supernova occurs when a large star burns through its own fuel, causing a catastrophic collapse ending in an explosion of galactic proportions.

It is in these celestial maelstroms that individual atoms fuse together to form many common elements, including sulphur and calcium.

PIA22569-16

Silica makes up around 60 percent of the Earth's crust and one particular form, quartz, is a major ingredient of sand.

As well as glass windows and fibreglass, silica is also an important part of the recipe for industrial concrete.

"We've shown for the first time that the silica produced by the supernovae was significant enough to contribute to the dust throughout the Universe, including the dust that ultimately came together to form our home planet," said Haley Gomez, from Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy.

"Every time we gaze through a window, walk down the pavement or set foot on a sandy beach, we are interacting with material made by exploding stars that burned millions of years ago."

In 2016, scientists reported they had found traces of lithium – a metal used in the manufacture of many modern-day electronics – at the heart of exploding nova, a phenomenon that occurs when a white dwarf star absorbs hydrogen from a nearby sun.

The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Earth's Oceans

Earth's water a result of asteroid impacts and leftover gas from Sun's birth: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018

Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien messenger, Harvard scientists admit

Nov 08, 2018

Himalayan Quakes

The next big Himalayan quakes: Doon Valley, Northwestern ranges stand vulnerable

Nov 09, 2018

ESO's HARPS confirms nearby super-Earth orbiting the fastest moving star in our sky

Nov 15, 2018

Astrophysics

Study finds that 3 moons orbit the Earth, 2 of those are massive dust clouds

Nov 08, 2018

science

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

Agro technology

Balancing India's food demands with goals to cut down emissions, climate change

Nov 18, 2018

Geology

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Nov 18, 2018

Artificial Meat

Lab-grown meat gets support, plans for regulation from American authorities

Nov 18, 2018