Thursday, July 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

A group of researchers at the IISc have developed a new framework for analogue chipsets that would allow AI and ML-based applications to run much faster and in an efficient manner. The researchers have named the new framework ARYABHAT.


FP ExplainersJul 07, 2022 10:45:52 IST

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have been niche subjects with very limited implementations in mainstreaming computing and usage. That is mainly because users would need powerful computing systems to use them. 

All that is likely to change thanks to the next generation of analogue computing chipsets which are set to become much more efficient and fast in terms of performance. 

Explained_ What is ARYABHAT-1, India-developed chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Thanks to a new design framework that a group of researchers has developed at the Indian Institute of Science, or IISc, we now have an analogue chipset called ARYABHAT-1, that will allow Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning apps to perform much better and faster.

ARYABHAT-1 or the Analog Reconfigurable Technology and Bias-scalable Hardware for AI Tasks is especially helpful for AI-based applications which deal with object or speech recognition systems, like Alexa or Siri. They are also very useful in operations that require massive parallel computing at high speeds.

Most computing devices, be it your cellphones, laptops or desktop computers, use digital chips because the design process is simple and easily scalable. However, as Chetak Singh Thakur, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), IISc explains, “The advantage of analogue is huge. You will get orders of magnitude improvement in power and size. In applications that don't require precise calculations, analogue computing has the potential to outperform digital computing as the former is more energy-efficient.”.

Different machine learning architectures can be programmed on ARYABHAT and like most digital processors, it can operate robustly across a wide range of temperatures, the researchers say. 

They add that the architecture is also "bias-scalable" that is, its performance remains the same when the operating conditions like voltage or current are modified. This means that the same chipset can be configured for either ultra-energy-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) applications or for high-speed tasks like object detection.

The design framework was developed as part of IISc student Pratik Kumar's PhD work, and in collaboration with ShantanuChakrabartty, Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, Washington University in St Louis Washington University, US, who also serves as the university’s McDonnell Academy ambassador to IISc. 

The researchers have outlined their findings in two pre-print studies that are currently under peer review. They have also filed patents and are planning to work with industry partners to commercialise the technology.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Artificial Intelligence

IIT Madras researchers successfully develop and deploy an AI-based tool to diagnose cancer

Jul 06, 2022
IIT Madras researchers successfully develop and deploy an AI-based tool to diagnose cancer
Instagram testing methods for age verification with video selfies, AI & social vouching

Instagram

Instagram testing methods for age verification with video selfies, AI & social vouching

Jun 24, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Why China's post pandemic semiconductor rise is essential to watch out for

ConnectTheDots

Why China's post pandemic semiconductor rise is essential to watch out for

Jul 04, 2022
Explained: What is Hermit, the new Pegasus-like spyware and how to protect yourself from it

Explainers

Explained: What is Hermit, the new Pegasus-like spyware and how to protect yourself from it

Jun 29, 2022
Explained: Gmail now works without an internet connection, albeit with limited functionalities. Here's how

Explainers

Explained: Gmail now works without an internet connection, albeit with limited functionalities. Here's how

Jun 28, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022