Thursday, October 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ESO releases images of the solar system's 42 largest asteroids with the most peculiar shapes

These images are the sharpest images taken of the asteroids and the research is helping astronomers in tracing the origin of asteroids in our solar system.


FP TrendingOct 14, 2021 10:22:33 IST

The sharpest images of 42 of the largest asteroids in our solar system have been released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The detailed images, which were captured by the ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, were put out with the date of release and number being a tribute to science fiction writer Douglas Adams.

The observations about the asteroids, which were located between Jupiter and Mars, reveal a wide range of peculiar shapes of the asteroids, from dog-bone to spherical. The research is helping astronomers in tracing the origin of asteroids in our solar system.

This image depicts 42 of the largest objects in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter. Image Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/Vernazza et al./MISTRAL algorithm (ONERA/CNRS)

This image depicts 42 of the largest objects in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter. Image Credit:
ESO/M. Kornmesser/Vernazza et al./MISTRAL algorithm (ONERA/CNRS)

Researchers realised that the observed bodies can be divided into two families after reconstructing their shapes. Some of the asteroids were perfectly spherical such as Ceres and Hygiea, while there were others with a more “peculiar, elongated” shape, chief among them being Kleopatra, the dog bone asteroid.

Many of the objects were larger than 100 kilometres in size, with the Ceres and Vesta, being the two largest objects at 940 and 520 kilometres respectively.

According to Pierre Vernazza from the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille in France, only three large main asteroids belts, Ceres, Lutetia and Vesta, have been imaged with a high level of detail till date as they were visited by the space missions of the European Space Agency and NASA, Rosetta and Dawn, respectively.

Vernazza and his team had undertaken a thorough survey of the major bodies in the asteroid belt between 2017 and 2019, the results of which were published in Astronomy & Astrophysics on 12 October 2021.

The latest images of 42 asteroids mean several key characteristics such as their density of 3D shape, which had previously remained largely unknown. By combining the shapes of the asteroids with information on their masses, Vernazza and his team found that the density of the objects varied considerably across the sample size.

The four least dense asteroids, which included Sylvia and Lamberta, had densities of approximately 1.3 grams per cubic centimetre, roughly equalling the density of coal. The densest asteroids were Kalliope and Psyche, which had densities higher than that of diamond, equalling 4.4 and 3.9 gram per cubic centimetre respectively.

The results support the theory that the least dense asteroids migrated to their present location after they were formed in the remote regions beyond the orbit of Neptune. According to Josef Hanuš of the Charles University, Prague, the study provides “strong support for substantial migration of these bodies since their formation,” adding that this was the only explanation for the variety in their composition.

The sample number of asteroids was chosen as a tribute to the series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, which was published 42 years ago on the same date. Referencing the writer, ESO said that the images were “a leap forward in exploring asteroids, made possible thanks to ground-based telescopes, and contribute to answering the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything".

In the book, the number 42 is said to be the answer to the same ultimate question.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

lucy

NASA's Lucy mission to launch on 16 October, will travel for 12 years to study Trojan asteroids

Sep 29, 2021
NASA's Lucy mission to launch on 16 October, will travel for 12 years to study Trojan asteroids

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021