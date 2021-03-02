Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ESA's Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA's HiRISE catch stunning glimpses of Perseverance rover on Mars

From their vantage point in orbit, the ground below the rover's wheels appears to be loose and dark material, with brighter material underneath.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 13:09:05 IST

After making its widely-celebrated successful landing on 18 February, the Perseverance rover has now completed 12 days on Mars, parked and scoping out its landing site in the Jezero Crater. In the days since its landing, visuals from and 0f the rover have been shared by NASA. The newest is a wide view of the rover and components it shed during its descent littered on the surface of the Red Planets, captured by the ESA's Trace Gas Orbiter.

In images captured by the Mars TGO, the descent stage and heatshield are visible as dark spots spaced around two smaller craters, while the parachute and backshell are visibly bright and physically close to each other. The Perseverance rover, seen in the lower centre of the images, is a relatively faint spot visible next to a ridge connecting to one of the smaller craters.

ESAs Trace Gas Orbiter, NASAs HiRISE catch stunning glimpses of Perseverance rover on Mars

TGO spotted the Perseverance rover, its parachute and back shell, heat shield and descent stage, in the Jezero Crater region of Mars. Image credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS/A Valantinas

The TGO, since its arrival on Mars in 2016, has gathered vital data on the planet's atmospheric gases and compositions. TGO has been looking specifically for traces of methane or other gases that could originate from geological or biological activity beneath or on the surface of Mars.

Another camera, the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, spotted Perseverance at its landing site, six days after touchdown, in the process of system checks. From the orbiter's vantage point over 250 kilometres away in orbit, the ground below Percy's wheels appears to be loose, dark material, with brighter material underneath. The bright zones are visible on either side of the rover, likely "scoured clear by the descent stage rockets" during descent, as per a statement on the HiRISE website.

HiRISE spotted the Perseverance rover every few days by rolling the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to its side as it passes overhead. The photograph was taken from roughly 290 kilometres away, the statement adds.

Perseverance rover and the Jezero Crater around it, as seen by HiRISE on 24 February. Image Credit: HiRISE: Beautiful Mars/Twitter

Perseverance rover and the Jezero Crater around it, as seen by HiRISE on 24 February. Image Credit: HiRISE: Beautiful Mars/Twitter

The descent stage holding Percy can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere, its parachute trailing behind, in this 18 Feb image taken by HiRISE. Image: NASA

The descent stage holding Percy can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere, its parachute trailing, in this 18 Feb image taken by HiRISE. Image: NASA

[High-resolution photograph of Perseverance in the Jezero Crater, captured by HiRISE, here

The HiRISE images of Perseverance were shared on the official Twitter account of the instrument team at NASA.

Perseverance will camp in and around its landing site in Jezero Crater for the next two years, looking for clues of past microbial life. Apart from the many features of the Crater that liken it to other locations on the underexplored surface of Mars, there exist what scientists think are preserved river deltas and clay-rich sedimentary deposits. The Jezero Crater is known to have hosted a standing body of water billions of years ago, and so, was chosen as Percy's landing site for the NASA mission to study past life on Mars.

Perseverance will also collect samples of Martian rock and soil in a cache to be returned to Earth in an independent ESA-NASA sample return mission that is yet to be announced. Once there, an orbiter will pick them up and bring them home for analysis.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

NASA releases new images of Mars taken by Perseverance rover's hazcam

Feb 20, 2021
NASA releases new images of Mars taken by Perseverance rover's hazcam
NASA shares stunning 360-degree panorama of Perseverance Mars rover's landing site

Perseverance Rover

NASA shares stunning 360-degree panorama of Perseverance Mars rover's landing site

Feb 26, 2021
Meet Swati Mohan, the Indian-American scientist who led the GN&C operations of Mars 2020 mission

NewsTracker

Meet Swati Mohan, the Indian-American scientist who led the GN&C operations of Mars 2020 mission

Feb 19, 2021
NASA could be first space agency to fly a helicopter on another planet as Perseverance gets ready to land

Perseverance rover

NASA could be first space agency to fly a helicopter on another planet as Perseverance gets ready to land

Feb 16, 2021
Dare mighty things: NASA hides secret message in Perseverance rover's parachute

perseverance

Dare mighty things: NASA hides secret message in Perseverance rover's parachute

Feb 25, 2021
Seven minutes of terror: Understanding the tech Perseverance will need to survive Mars' landing

Perseverance Rover

Seven minutes of terror: Understanding the tech Perseverance will need to survive Mars' landing

Feb 19, 2021

science

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021