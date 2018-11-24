Saturday, November 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ESA's Mars Express mission sends amazing new images of the Martian landscape

The images show volcanic sand, erosion channels from water movement and valleys.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 24, 2018 15:44 PM IST

The European Space Agency's (ESA)  imaged a part of the Martian landscape, a region at the boundary of the northern and southern hemisphere which is rocky and fragmented, that once formed the Red Planet's floodplains.

The region, a furrowed, rock-filled escarpment known as Nili Fossae sits at the boundary of the northern and southern hemisphere.

It is an impressive example of past activity on the planet and shows signs of where flowing wind, water and ice once moved material from place to place, carving out distinctive patterns and landforms as it did so, the ESA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Despite Mars' reputation as a dry, arid world today, water is believed to have played a key role in sculpting Nili Fossae via ongoing erosion.

A view of the Nili Fossae floodplains as seen by ESA's Mars Express. Image courtesy: ESA

Nili Fossae is filled with rocky valleys, small hills, and clusters of flat-topped landforms (known as mesas in geological terms), with some chunks of crustal rock appearing to be depressed down into the surface creating a number of ditch-like features known as graben, the ESA noted.

Further, the image also showed the higher-altitude terrain of Nili Fossae. This appears to consist mostly of rocky plateaus while the lower terrain comprises of smaller rocks, mesas, hills and more, with the two sections roughly separated by erosion channels and valleys.

The shapes and structures scattered throughout this image are thought to have been shaped over time by flows of not only water and ice, but also wind, ESA said.

Nili_Fossae_in_3D (1)

The Nili Fossae in 3D. Image courtesy: ESA

The images showed patches of the surface that appear to be notably dark against the ochre background, as if smudged with charcoal or ink.

These are areas of darker volcanic sand, which have been transported and deposited by present-day martian winds.

Wind moves sand and dust around often on Mars' surface, creating rippling dune fields across the planet and forming multi-coloured, patchy terrain like Nili Fossae, the researchers said.

The data comprising this image was gathered by Mars Express' High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on February 26.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Mars 2020

Its final! NASA's Mars 2020 rover will land on a giant crater once a river delta

Nov 20, 2018

Mars InSight

NASA's InSight Mars mission's six minutes of terror: Here's what we can expect

Nov 24, 2018

Man on Mars

NASA to put humans on Mars within 25 years, despite tech and medical hurdles

Nov 16, 2018

CubeSats

NASA InSight's tiny sattelite companions gear up for their biggest test yet Monday

Nov 23, 2018

Groovy Phobos

Mars' moon Phobos got its strange signature grooves from rolling stones: Study

Nov 21, 2018

Astronomy

ESA's Gaia spots an unusual 'ghost' galaxy lurking at the edge of the Milky Way

Nov 15, 2018

science

Meatless Day

International Meatless Day: 10 Indian celebs bring us 10 reasons to stay off meat

Nov 24, 2018

Evolution

Human ancestors did not drive largest African mammals to extinction: Study

Nov 24, 2018

Mars InSight

NASA's InSight Mars mission's six minutes of terror: Here's what we can expect

Nov 24, 2018

Astrobiology

Light and dust play a crucial role in the formation of life in galaxies: Study

Nov 23, 2018