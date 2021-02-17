Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ESA looks to recruit new astronauts while being more diverse, inclusive after 11 years

The agency also said the “time has come” to put disabled people into space as part of an initiative called the Parastronaut Feasibility Project.


The Associated PressFeb 17, 2021 11:46:31 IST

The European Space Agency is holding its first astronaut recruitment drive in 11 years and says greater diversity is one of the goals. The European equivalent of NASA is seeking to recruit more women astronauts this year, as well as people with disabilities who have always dreamed of going into space. “We are looking towards the Moon ... and Mars. We need very excellent astronauts for the future,” ESA Director General Jan Woerner said Tuesday. “To go farther than we ever have before, we need to look wider than we ever have before.”

ESA looks to recruit new astronauts while being more diverse, inclusive after 11 years

ESA's astronaut corps. Image credit: ESA

Only 65 of the more than 560 people who have ever gone into space have been women. Of those 65 women, 51 were American. ESA has sent only two women into space — Claudie Haigneré and Samantha Cristoforetti — and is now trying to redress the imbalance.

The agency also said the “time has come” to put disabled people into space as part of an initiative called the Parastronaut Feasibility Project. According to ESA, it’s the first time that a space agency anywhere has opened the application process up to people with disabilities.

“Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously,” David Parker, the agency’s director of human and robotic exploration, said. “Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities.”

The agency said that, based on categories set by the International Paralympic Committee, it will initially consider applications from individuals with lower limb deficiency below the knee or ankle, extreme differences in leg length, or below 130 centimetres in height.

British astronaut Tim Peake welcomed the initiative, saying it “will hopefully change the landscape” so people from diverse backgrounds “will see that actually there is an opportunity here to become part of Europe’s new space pioneers.”

The application process, agency officials say, will take some 18 months before a handful of astronauts are selected.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Crew Dragon-4

SpaceX's fourth Crew Dragon mission to be led by NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines

Feb 15, 2021
SpaceX's fourth Crew Dragon mission to be led by NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines
SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

SpaceX Crew-2

SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

Feb 03, 2021
From The Witches to Lion King, portraying disabled people as villainous, scary is a media trope with real world consequences

InMyOpinion

From The Witches to Lion King, portraying disabled people as villainous, scary is a media trope with real world consequences

Feb 10, 2021
SC directs Centre to frame 'proper guidelines' on granting writers to persons with disability during exams

NewsTracker

SC directs Centre to frame 'proper guidelines' on granting writers to persons with disability during exams

Feb 12, 2021
SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Commercial astronauts

SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Feb 02, 2021
Russian spacecraft launches to the ISS carrying research, astronaut supplies

space launch

Russian spacecraft launches to the ISS carrying research, astronaut supplies

Feb 16, 2021

science

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021