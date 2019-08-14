Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

The European space agency plan on getting samples weighing at least 500 gm back from Mars.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 11:42:00 IST

The European space agency (ESA) is planning a round trip courier service to Mars.

It is planning on sending an orbiter to the planet to collect samples to see if life ever existed there. The agency is inviting the space industry to build a spacecraft that will carry the orbiter to its destination.

They plan on getting samples weighing at least 500 gm back from Mars. They ware aiming for the Jezero crater that was once thought to be a lake and contains an ancient, preserved river delta. The rocks in this region have preserved information on Mars’ geology.

ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

The Martian rover, collector and orbiter

The mission has been named the Earth Return Orbiter. It will carry NASA’s capture and Containment and Return system. The ESA has planned a series of missions that will include three launches from Earth, one from Mars, two rovers, and an autonomous capture system in Mars orbit.

This mission will see the ESA and NASA working hand in hand to explore and retrieve the Martian samples.

An overview of the Mars Orbiter mission. Image credit: ESA

An overview of the Mars Orbiter mission. Image credit: ESA

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will be launched in July 2020 and will collect samples from Mars. It will then store them in tubes and place them on the Martian surface to be collected later on.

ESA wants to build a 'fetch' rover that will go around collecting these samples. The rover could then take them back to a football-sized canister that will be launched via a small rocket – NASA’s Mars Ascent System.

The orbiter will then capture the canister in orbit and get it back to earth, like a courier service, which will take 13 months.

The main challenges to this mission will be to ensure that the orbiter and the canister meet at the same times. Propulsion and power generation is another significant issue.

The orbiter is expected to launch by 2026 from a spaceport in French Guiana.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch
Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Mars

Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Aug 08, 2019
Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

asteroid

Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

Aug 06, 2019
NASA's TESS discovers a super-Earth 31 light-years away, could harbour life

super-Earth

NASA's TESS discovers a super-Earth 31 light-years away, could harbour life

Aug 02, 2019
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019