Tuesday, January 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Located in the constellation of Virgo, the NGC 4535 galaxy is around 50-million light-years away from Earth.


FP TrendingJan 19, 2021 20:22:00 IST

Hubble has released the colours of NGC 4535 in a new image. Taking to Twitter, ESA posted the image, alongside the caption, "This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535: its bright blue-ish spiral arms indicate a greater number of younger hotter stars, the yellower central bulge suggests that this area is home to older and cooler stars." Located in the constellation of Virgo, the galaxy is around 50-million light-years away from Earth.

Ephemeral glow of lost galaxy NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

NGC 4535 Lost Galaxy. Image: Hubble/ESA

When seen from a smaller telescope, the NGC 4535 galaxy has an ephemeral, spectral appearance, leading amateur astronomer Leland S Copeland to nickname NGC 4535 as the 'Lost Galaxy' in the 1950s.

According to the Hubble website, the bright colours highlighted in the image inform stargazers about the population of stars within the barred spiral galaxy. The bright blue-ish colours seen nestled amongst the NGC 4535's spiral arms indicate the presence of a greater number of younger and hotter stars. This is in contrast to the yellower tones of the galaxy's bulge which point to stars which are older and cooler.

The galaxy was studied as part of the PHANGS survey which aims at clarifying the links between cod gas clourds, star formation and the overall shape and other properties of galaxies.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021
NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021