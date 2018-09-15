Saturday, September 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 15 September, 2018 18:03 IST

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

The insect-inspired winged bot could reveal how insects perform precise aerial manoeuvres.

Dutch engineers have developed a novel insect-inspired flying-wing robot, whose exceptional flight qualities can open up new drone applications.

The study published on Thursday, 13 September in the journal Science described the lightweight flying robot that powered and controlled flight by flapping wings like flies, thus allowing it not only to hover on the spot and fly in any direction but also be very agile, Xinhua reported.

DelFly Nimble in stationary flight. Image courtesy: Delft

DelFly Nimble in stationary flight. Image courtesy: Delft

As in flying insects, the robot's flapping wings, beating 17 times per second, not only generated the lift force needed to stay airborne but also control the flight via minor adjustments in the wing motion.

"The robot has a top speed of 25 km/h and can even perform aggressive maneuvers, such as 360-degree flips, resembling loops and barrel rolls," said Matej Karasek, the first author of the study and main designer of the robot.

"Moreover, the 33 cm wingspan and 29 gram robot has, for its size, excellent power efficiency, allowing 5 minutes of hovering flight or more than a 1 km flight range on a fully charged battery," said Karasek from Delft University of Technology.

Also, the maneuvers performed by the robot closely resembled those observed in fruit flies.

The robot was even able to demonstrate how fruit flies control the turn angle to maximize their escape performance.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Cassini

NASA's Cassini finds six-sided vortex in atmosphere above Saturn's north pole

Sep 07, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018