Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Energy demand in 2018 exceeded renewables growth, caused record emission levels

The main drivers of this were a robust global economy & heating & cooling needs in some countries.

Agence France-PresseMar 27, 2019 17:01:58 IST

A 2.3 percent jump in global energy demand last year outstripped the expansion of renewables and helped drive record-high greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.

Fossil fuels satisfied nearly 70 percent of that growth for the second year running, with natural gas accounting for 45 percent of the rise in energy consumption, according to the Agency's Global Energy & CO2 Status Report.

Double-digit growth in solar and wind power generation — 31 percent for solar — was still not fast enough to meet soaring electricity demand that also pushed up the use of coal, the most carbon-intensive of fuels.

"We have seen an extraordinary increase in global energy demand in 2018, growing at its fastest pace this decade," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

"But despite major growth in renewables, global emissions are still rising, demonstrating once again that more urgent action is needed on all fronts" to tackle climate change, he added.

Energy demand in 2018 exceeded renewables growth, caused record emission levels

The world is pretty hung up on coal still.

Energy-related global CO2 emissions rose 1.7 percent to a record 33 billion tonnes last year compared to 2017, which likewise saw unprecedented levels of carbon pollution.

CO2 emissions in 2018 from coal used to generate power surpassed 10 billion tonnes for the first time, Birol said.

That energy mostly came from coal-fired plants a dozen years old on average — not even a quarter of their typical lifespan.

This raises the question of whether their continued use — much less the construction of new ones — is compatible with the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and at 1.5°C if possible.

"Whilst not impossible, if we do not address the emissions of coal power plants in Asia, to comply with our climate goals will be extremely challenging," Birol told AFP.

The planet is currently on track to heat up by about 4°C.

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

Global coal consumption in 2018 rose only in Asia, especially China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, the report found.

Another discouraging trend given efforts to tame global warming was a slowdown last year in energy efficiency gains to 1.3 percent, only half the average improvement rate for the 2014-2017 period.

Overall, CO2 emissions in 2018 increased by 0.5 percent for every one percentage point gain in global economic output, compared to a 0.3 percent average increase since 2010.

The main drivers of the surge in worldwide energy demand were a robust global economy along with expanded heating and cooling needs in some countries.

Demand for electricity — which the IEA has called the "fuel of the future" — grew by a brisk four percent, accounting for half of the overall growth in primary energy demand.

Loading the atmosphere with greenhouse gases at current rates, scientists have said, will eventually lead to an unliveable hothouse planet.

In an electro-shock report published in October, the UN's climate science panel (IPCC) concluded that only a wholesale transformation of the global economy and consumer habits could forestall such a climate catastrophe.

CO2 emissions must drop 50 percent by 2030 — and reach "net zero" by 2050 — if the rise in Earth's temperature is to be checked at the safer limit of 1.5°C, it said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

NewsTracker

Gail India CEO seeks more flexibility in US LNG contracts; firm in talks to acquire more supplies from 2024-25

Mar 14, 2019
Gail India CEO seeks more flexibility in US LNG contracts; firm in talks to acquire more supplies from 2024-25
IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation process tomorrow

NewsTracker

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation process tomorrow

Mar 17, 2019
Oil price slips from 2019 highs as economic concerns weigh on sentiment; Venezuelan crude production dwindles

NewsTracker

Oil price slips from 2019 highs as economic concerns weigh on sentiment; Venezuelan crude production dwindles

Mar 22, 2019
Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note; Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance major gainers

NewsTracker

Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note; Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance major gainers

Mar 19, 2019
Sensex falls over 325 points on weak global cues, slips below 38,000-mark; realty, metal, auto stocks trade in negative zone

NewsTracker

Sensex falls over 325 points on weak global cues, slips below 38,000-mark; realty, metal, auto stocks trade in negative zone

Mar 25, 2019
First-ever sale of 'enemy shares'; buyback by CPSEs yield over Rs 11,300 cr to exchequer in FY19

NewsTracker

First-ever sale of 'enemy shares'; buyback by CPSEs yield over Rs 11,300 cr to exchequer in FY19

Mar 25, 2019

science

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019