Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Endangered Indian Star Tortoise gets bumped up to higher protection status: Report

The Indian star tortoise is the single most confiscated species of freshwater tortoise in the world.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 16:47:43 IST

The Indian star tortoise, an IUCN-listed vulnerable species, is being illegally trafficked despite restrictions on its trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a multilateral treaty to protect endangered plants and animals, has imposed regulations and demanded that tortoise-range countries, India included, do a lot more to protect and conserve the threatened species. To combat the stress (largely from trading) on star tortoises, range states like Sri Lanka and India, and other non-range countries, submitted a proposal at the ongoing CITES summit to move the star tortoise from Appendix II to Appendix I status — and it was passed with a majority by nations participating in CITES.

While today, the Indian star tortoise is the single-most confiscated species of freshwater tortoise in the world, according to wildlife-trade watchdog TRAFFIC, that could change at the ongoing CITES conference, where a proposal to restrict the trade in star tortoise could change a lot for the threatened animal. They are native to India and found only in Sri Lanka, some parts of India and adjoining Pakistan.

Endangered Indian Star Tortoise gets bumped up to higher protection status: Report

The Indian Star Tortoise on a stroll. Image: WFF

The tortoise, now protected under CITES Appendix I, got a big boost in its protection status, where the illegal international trade of the Indian star tortoises, as well as that of the smooth-coated otter and Asian small-clawed otter, was declared illegal. Now, trading in these animals will require registration and special permits. Appendix II still makes allowances for the regulated trade of captive-bred animals, which isn't something that applies to species protected under Appendix I.

Illegal collection for the international wildlife trade is by far the biggest threat to their low numbers, followed by increasing habitat loss for farmland. These factors, in combination with long reproductive cycles, make it almost certain that populations in the wild are shrinking. And this won't stop being a threat now that the wildlife is classified under a better-protected category of wildlife. If anything, it'll need more countries to participate and contribute to better protection of these species.

"... we hope that this new CITES listing will act as a call to action. We commend India, Nepal, the Philippines, and Bangladesh for bringing both the otter proposals forward and all the countries and conservation organizations that supported them,"

The proponents say they believe the star tortoise meets the criteria for Appendix I inclusion. But more than that, they say it will send a strong signal to the markets and make a necessary and important statement for the future of star tortoise protection.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Conservation

Protection for over a dozen shark species proposed by CITES, hit by opposition

Aug 26, 2019
Protection for over a dozen shark species proposed by CITES, hit by opposition
102 countries vote in CITES to ban trade of otters, place them on endangered list

animal trade

102 countries vote in CITES to ban trade of otters, place them on endangered list

Aug 26, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019