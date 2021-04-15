Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Mannequins emitting aerosols were used to measure how virus particles move through an airline cabin.


The Associated PressApr 15, 2021 12:00:04 IST

A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers said the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from an infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent if middle seats are empty, compared with a full flight. The study released Wednesday supports the response of airlines that limited seating early in the pandemic. However, all US airlines except Delta now sell every seat they can, and Delta will stop blocking middle seats on 1 May.

The airlines argue that filters and air-flow systems on most planes make them safe when passengers wear face masks, as they are now required to do by federal regulation.

Researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas State University estimated how far airborne virus particles travel inside a plane. They used mannequins that emitted aerosol to measure the flow of virus particles through airline cabin mock-ups.

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Airlines are trying to convince a frightened public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t working. AP

The study, however, did not take into account the wearing of face masks because it was based on a previous study done in 2017, before the pandemic. Nor did it consider whether passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC says vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, although the agency still recommends against non-essential travel.

Airlines for America, a trade group for the largest U.S. carriers, said airlines use several layers of measures to prevent the spread of the virus on planes, including face masks, asking passengers about their health, and stepped-up cleaning of cabins. The group cited a Harvard University report funded by the airline industry as showing that the risk of transmitting the coronavirus on planes is very low.

Airlines were divided last year over filling middle seats. While Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating on planes, United Airlines never did and American Airlines only blocked seats for a short time. It was mostly an academic question, because relatively few flights last year were crowded. That is changing.

More than 1 million travelers have gone through US airports each day for the past month. While that is still down more than one-third from the same period in 2019, more flights now are crowded. Around Easter weekend, Delta temporarily filled middle seats to accommodate passengers whose original flights were cancelled because of staffing shortages.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021

science

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021