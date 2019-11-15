Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Emissions from G20 nations continue undeterred, India among few countries on track to meet 2030 targets

Greenhouse gas emissions from India have increased, almost doubled, in the past 25 years, but still below the G20 average.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 11:41:09 IST

In a progress report of how the world's top 20 economies nations are doing along the road to meet the guidelines set by the Paris Agreement, it seems none of the G20 nations have their emission levels low enough to meet the 2030 targets. Greenhouse gas emissions from India have increased, almost doubled, in the past 25 years, but are still below the G20 average, as per the climate change study. India's emission target appears to be the most ambitious, and closest to the 1.5-degree Celsius limit, the report adds.

The G20 Brown to Green Report 2018 is an annual review — a stock-taking report — of the G20 nations' commitment to climate action. It is largely a compilation of data to "assess the collective progress" towards the Paris Agreement's agreed goals.

Emissions from G20 nations continue undeterred, India among few countries on track to meet 2030 targets

Industries are one of several players that the tax is applicable for.

The report factors in both greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decarbonisation measure taken by the G20 nations in areas like energy use, emission intensity or forest loss — both of which are sectors where urgent action is necessary. But apart from establishing the status quo, the indicators have no predictive value.

Of the various emissions that are contributing to global temperature rise and a greenhouse effect — carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, fluorinated gases, and water vapour — carbon dioxide is the largest contributor.

In India, these emissions have more than tripled since 1990. The share of fossil fuels in India’s energy mix has only increased based on recent figures, which reflects a trend away from traditional biomass-burning for energy. While this is a good thing, the speed of the nation's transition to cleaner, renewable energy sources is still far from optimal.

Greenhouse gases_Pollution_Air Pollution_Smog

"India has one of the G20’s highest growth rates in energy use per capita (15 percent) between 2012 and 2017, but still the lowest level in the G20," the report reads. Experts have ranked India a "medium" on its national policy framework to address climate change, acknowledging that it has expanded a fair bit of renewable energy capacity in 2018.

That said, the report also highlights that targets to expand the sector even further are not enough. Specifically, they suggest that India's policies lack enough focus on curbing fossil fuel use or the emissions resulting from it. The global scenario isn't vastly different, with 82 percent of the energy supply in the world's 20 largest economies still coming from fossil fuels.

Also read: Can India rise to meet Greta Thunberg’s concerns on the issue of climate change?

Also read: Red deers are evolving to give birth earlier because of warming climate

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Donald Trump serves notice to walk out of Paris Accord on climate change even as diplomats plot to save It

Nov 05, 2019
Donald Trump serves notice to walk out of Paris Accord on climate change even as diplomats plot to save It
Scientists in the thousands issue a dire warning to highlight 'untold suffering' from the ongoing climate crisis

Climate Crisis

Scientists in the thousands issue a dire warning to highlight 'untold suffering' from the ongoing climate crisis

Nov 06, 2019
The world needs to do more to deal with the climate change time bomb: IEA

climate crisis

The world needs to do more to deal with the climate change time bomb: IEA

Nov 13, 2019
Can India rise to meet Greta Thunberg’s concerns on the issue of climate change?

climate change

Can India rise to meet Greta Thunberg’s concerns on the issue of climate change?

Nov 01, 2019
Can the Paris Agreement on climate change succeed without the US? 4 questions answered

Paris agreement

Can the Paris Agreement on climate change succeed without the US? 4 questions answered

Nov 14, 2019
Chile backs out as COP25 host due to riots; Spain steps in as the new host

COP25

Chile backs out as COP25 host due to riots; Spain steps in as the new host

Nov 04, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019