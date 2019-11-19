Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Electricity-eating bacteria are real — and scientists unravel how they can harvest electrons

It might be possible for bacteria to feed on electricity and carbon dioxide to produce value-added compounds like biofuels.


Asian News InternationalNov 19, 2019 09:32:22 IST

Ever since scientists discovered that certain microbes can get their energy from electrical charges, researchers have wondered how they do it. After a detailed study, researchers have revealed how one kind of bacteria 'eats' electricity by pulling in electrons straight from an electrode source.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal mBio.

Bacteria don't have mouths. So they need another way to bring their fuel into their bodies. New research from Washington University in St Louis (WUSL) reveals how one such bacteria pulls in electrons straight from an electrode source.

"The molecular underpinning of this process has been difficult to unravel until our work," Arpita Bose, assistant professor of biology at WUSL, said. "This is mostly due to the complex nature of the proteins involved in this process. But now, for the first time, we understand how phototrophic microbes can accept electrons from solid and soluble substances."

Electricity-eating bacteria are real — and scientists unravel how they can harvest electrons

Some electricity eating bacteria can live solely on electricity and no other source of energy. Image: Getty

Dinesh Gupta, a PhD candidate in the Bose laboratory, first author of the study, said, "I was excited when we found that these phototrophic bacteria use a novel processing step to regulate the production of key electron transfer protein involved in this process."

"This study will aid in designing a bacterial platform where bacteria can feed on electricity and carbon dioxide to produce value-added compounds such as biofuels."

Getting the electricity across the outer layer of the bacteria is the key challenge. This barrier is both nonconductive and impermeable to insoluble iron minerals or electrodes.

Bose and her collaborators including Robert Kranz, professor of biology, showed that the naturally occurring strain of 'Rhodopseudomonas palustris' TIE-1 builds a conduit to accept electrons across its outer membrane. The bacteria rely on an iron-containing helper molecule called a deca-heme cytochrome C. By processing this protein, TIE-1 can form an essential bridge to its electron source.

Extracellular electron uptake or EEU can help microbes to survive under nutrient-scarce conditions.

Now that Bose has documented these mechanisms behind EEU, she hopes to use it as a biological marker to identify other electricity-eating bacteria in the wild. The findings will help researchers to understand the importance of this functionality in metabolic evolution and microbial ecology.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Kidney Week 2019: Artificial kidneys in the making, gut microbes determine kidney transplant success and other key takeaways

Nov 13, 2019
Kidney Week 2019: Artificial kidneys in the making, gut microbes determine kidney transplant success and other key takeaways
Bacteria have a bigger role to play in future climate warming than we think, suggests new research

Climate Change

Bacteria have a bigger role to play in future climate warming than we think, suggests new research

Nov 18, 2019
Is there a link between sun exposure and gut health?

Is there a link between sun exposure and gut health?

Nov 04, 2019
The cure to Parkinson's may be linked to your gut

The cure to Parkinson's may be linked to your gut

Nov 12, 2019
Scalp acne can be painful and irritating: All you need to know about its prevention, treatment and causes

Scalp acne can be painful and irritating: All you need to know about its prevention, treatment and causes

Nov 08, 2019
Tesla will unveil its electric pickup 'cybertruck' in LA on 21 November: Musk

Tesla

Tesla will unveil its electric pickup 'cybertruck' in LA on 21 November: Musk

Nov 07, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019