Monday, January 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

El Nino, La Nina vary in durations and its effects are powerful enough to alter global temperatures

Forecasting the beginning of an episode is now possible several months in advance, enabling some degree of preparation for agriculture or water management.


Agence France-PresseJan 11, 2021 16:32:58 IST

Natural climate phenomena El Nino and La Nina are opposite phases of a complex weather pattern so powerful that it can alter the global temperature. Linked to ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean around the Equator, as well as atmospheric changes including winds and rainfall, these events play a significant part in Earth's climate system. Peruvian and Ecuadorian fishermen coined the term El Nino in the 19th Century for the arrival of an unusually warm ocean current off the coast just before Christmas. El Nino can refer to the baby Jesus in Spanish. The name came to describe the phenomenon of surface water warming near the coasts of South America, while the periods of intensified cooling in the same region was called La Nina.

The phenomena can each last nine to 12 months and occur irregularly, every two to seven years, punctuated by neutral periods. They vary in intensity and do not necessarily follow one another, so for example it is possible to have two El Nino events in succession separated by a neutral period. Their effects are diverse and far-reaching.

El Nino, La Nina vary in durations and its effects are powerful enough to alter global temperatures

Earth's surface today is 1.2C hotter than it was in the mid-19th century when temperatures began to rise.

An El Nino episode can cause reduced rainfall across parts of eastern Australia, Southeast Asia, India, southern Africa and northern Brazil, but wetter conditions over parts of South America, equatorial East Africa and the southern United States.

In many areas, La Nina causes the opposite.

The two phenomena can also cause substantial climate fluctuations -- hotter for El Nino and cooler for La Nina.

In 2015 and 2016, a particularly intense El Nino stoked temperatures to make 2016 the hottest year ever recorded, with experts estimating that the phenomenon added between 0.1 and 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Now 2020 has matched that heat record, but this time there was no El Nino. In fact, temperatures were at an all-time high despite the beginning of a La Nina period that started at the end of the summer.

While we do not know precisely what the effect of climate change is on these natural phenomena, the World Meteorological Organization has said that it likely amplifies their impacts, particularly El Nino's intense heat and greater rainfall.

Forecasting the beginning of an episode is now possible several months in advance, enabling some degree of preparation for agriculture or water management.

But on a warming planet, the WMO says the cooling effects of La Nina will likely not be sufficient to offset the rising temperatures caused by climate change.

"La Nina years now are warmer even than years with strong El Nino events of the past," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in October.

Also Read - Ripples of climate change: Why India should worry about heatwave conditions

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

warm weather

2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

Jan 05, 2021
2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD
World's top 10 environment disasters caused $150 billion worth of damages : report

climate disasters

World's top 10 environment disasters caused $150 billion worth of damages : report

Dec 28, 2020
Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

global warming

Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

Jan 06, 2021
More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

climate goals

More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

Jan 06, 2021
One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

One Planet Summit

One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

Jan 11, 2021
Cold wave conditions intensify in north India; fresh snowfall in hill areas, Delhi shivers at 3.6 degrees Celsius

NewsTracker

Cold wave conditions intensify in north India; fresh snowfall in hill areas, Delhi shivers at 3.6 degrees Celsius

Dec 29, 2020

science

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021
Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Gaganyaan mission

Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Jan 11, 2021